    30 Walmart Dresses So Pretty They Might Just Make You A Dress Person

    With looks this cute, you might struggle to choose just one (or a few).

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress to rock with some cute booties. Anytime you're heading out with friends or to dinner, you'll reach for this baby.

    Model in a long-sleeve V-neck dress and black boots, facing the camera
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty dress. Comfortable yet elegant. Runs a little large but beautiful." —Jessica

    Price: $14.99 (originally $24.98; available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors 

    2. A long-sleeve wrap dress with ruffles, ideal for pairing with sneakers for a stylish, casual look. This versatile piece effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe rotation.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress has an incredible fall, fits very well and looks beautiful." —GIANA

    Price: $19.96 (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors)

    3. An A-line, button-up denim dress perfect for frolicking among the spring time flowers as only a cottage-core enthusiast like you can do.

    Model in a white t-shirt under a pink buttoned dress with a belt, suitable for a casual shopping style
    Walmart

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors)  

    4. A skater dress because it's cute, comfy, and perfect for the transitional weather of springtime.

    Model in a knee-length patterned dress with long sleeves and black shoes. Ideal for casual outings
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I just tried this dress on and I'm so excited to be able to dress this up and down with so many different combinations. I love the material and the length is perfect for me." —Susan

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)

    5. A maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder design that gives off radiating-effortless charm. Wear it to elevate your beachside look or as the perfect backyard BBQ accessory.

    Model in a fashionable maternity dress with an off-shoulder design and side slit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is beautiful and the material is light and soft. The size fits perfectly." —Dinples

    Price: $25.32 (available in sizes 1X–3X and eight colors)

    6. A cotton-tiered dress because you wanna look cute on your brunch date but be comfortable, too. This lightweight dress is about to be your new go-to. Hello, new favorite outfit!

    Model in a sleeveless eyelet dress with a crossbody bag, posing for a shopping article
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors)  

    7. A slip dress perfect for any fancy event you might have coming up. This *sweet* look offers an effortlessly cool style sure to turn heads wherever you are.

    model smiles wearing a black midi dress and strappy sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Seriously so cute! The perfect throw on and go dress!!" —Heather

    Price: $10.64 (originally $19; available in sizes XS–5X and in three colors)

    8. A cutout mini dress allowing you to rock an LBD during the unpredictable weather of springtime. Will it rain? Will it feel like a million degrees? Hard to say but this baby can handle it all.

    Model in a black long-sleeve dress with a cut-out neckline and ankle strap heels
    Walmart

    Price: $16.06 (available in sizes XS–3X)      

    9. A button-front dress that'll become the one thing you want to slip onto your body every single morning. Bonus: POCKETS!

    Two models wearing floral and polka dot teal midi dresses with short sleeves, paired with sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love everything about this dress. The fit, the color, and the nice fabric....not thin and clingy. Will probably buy another one in another color." –guinie

    Price: $32.28+ (available in sizes S–6X and in 28 colors)

    10. A two-piece sweater dress set perfect for those days where you have to go into the office, but you simply can't wear slacks for the fifth day in a row. This has a cute shrug you can remove when you're outside but throw on when the office AC is blasting.

    Model in a turtleneck ribbed dress with ruffle detail
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought this dress for a trip to a warmer climate coming home to cold. It's nice to be able to take off/put on the shrug. I received compliments on it from the flight attendants. What I disliked was that the bottom of the shrug is totally open. Since I sew, I decided to sew it closed on the length of the arm and it's perfect now." —Zee

    Price: $32.09 (available in sizes M–XL and six colors)  

    11. A classic, fit and flare maternity dress both *soo* cute and comfy, you might even choose to wear it long after the baby is born.

    Model in a black knee-length dress with long sleeves, standing and smiling
    Walmart

    Promising reviews: "Nice dress and easy to wear. It's sizing runs just slightly small." —Dana

    "I bought this in wine and it's a very lovely color. Perfect for the Christmas season and beyond. Comfortable quality fabric, I'm 5'2" this comes down to mid-calf. Wore to my virtual bridal shower with a cute scarf. It is not form-fitting at all anywhere... It fits really well, is super comfortable and modest which is mostly what I was looking for." —Joanne

    Price: $28.04 (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–3XL and four colors)

    12. A sleek LBD you'll wear on so many nights out your friends will wonder if you in fact threw away every other going-out 'fit you had.

    Model in a black midi dress with feather detailing on the neckline, smiling. Suitable for cocktail attire shopping
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)      

    13. A fancy midi dress if you have about 10 + 200 weddings coming up this spring and summer. Cute, elegant, and a gorg color.

    Model in a blue mid-length dress with a v-neck, short sleeves, and belt detail, holding a purse, suitable for shopping
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I ordered this dress just to have a dress to wear to special occasions and it is so comfortable and the color in person is just beautiful!" —Brittany

    Price: $19.95 (available in sizes S–5XL and four colors)

    14. A fit and flare dress because everyone deserves a cute mini for the changing seasons. Pair it with booties for a chic look or dress it down with sneakers for effortless style.

    model in the purple dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress was cuter in person. Absolutely looks designer. Can't wait to wear with my thigh high boots and a blazer!!!! So glad I got this dress!!!!" —charlotte

    Price: $16.08+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    15. A satin halter dress that makes the perfect out-to-dinner or wedding guest dress you'll reach for during the warmer months.

    model wearinng a floral halter neck dress with a mid-calf hemline, paired with strappy heels
    Walmart

    Price: $17.98 (originally $24.98; available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors)       

    16. A V-neck dress boasting a delightful floral print because you know what they say about florals for spring — groundbreaking. It's effortlessly elegant and certainly a gown you'll grab again and again.

    Model in a floral wrap dress standing against a white background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

    Price: $36.99 (originally $49.98; available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors)

    17. A denim dress if you love the Canadian tuxedo look but want to take it to the next level. This is denim from head to toe and even better, you simply pull it over your head and you're ready to go.

    model in a mid-length sleeveless dress with floral patterns, paired with simple sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is wonderful! 100% cotton. Plenty of fabric in the skirt, so perfect for flowy twirls. (If you know you know) I love the long length. I'm seriously considering ordering another for when this one wears out. Dresses of similar make that are 100% cotton are twice as expensive anywhere else I've looked. At first, I though the fabric was a little thin but I've changed my mind. It will be perfect for all year including summer. I bought this in both colors and would do it again." —Becca

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and in three colors)

    18. An above-the-knee dress perfect for showcasing your playful yet sophisticated style. (Oh, and it's Wednesday Adams approved!)

    Model in a navy dress with white collar and cuffs, paired with black heels
    Walmart

    Price$34.49 (available in sizes 1X–4X and three colors)     

    19. A V-neck dress in satin that makes for the ultimate symbol of chic elegance, guaranteeing you'll turn heads at any event.

    Model wearing a sleeveless, mid-length v-neck dress and strappy sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful, nice-weight satin, not thin. Can be dressed casually or dressy. I am planning on wearing it with a pink satin blazer for dressy and a denim jacket for casual. So happy I got it!" —Sandy

    Price: $19.04+ (originally $34; available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    20. A stylish quarter-sleeve swing dress with a crisscross neckline and functional pockets. Need I say more?

    Model in a green dress with a crisscross neckline and three-quarter sleeves, smiling at the camera
    Walmart

    Price: $30.59 (available in sizes S–3XL and eight colors)      

    21. A green dress because it's practically guaranteed to make all your friends want to know where the heck you got it and when they can get their hands on one. Walmart, baby!

    model in a casual green knee-length dress with ruffled hem and tie at neckline
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice quality for the price. Great fit and color in picture is the same as in person. I would buy again in another color." —Liz

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 other colors)

    22. A waist-tie dress for a laid-back yet chic vibe, making it an ideal choice for any occasion without the hassle.

    model wearing the blue tie dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very comfortable. Love the feeling of the fabric. I love it and can wear it with everything! Dress it up or dress it down!!" —Pia

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors

    23. A flouncy shift dress so cute you might have to stop yourself from wearing it 'too much,' if there is such a thing.

    Person wearing a floral dress with a V-neck and ruffled sleeves, paired with pink strappy heels. Perfect for a spring wardrobe update
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love, love, love. I bought this dress in the red with flowers and also solid blue. They fit perfectly. The dress is not meant to fit snugly but fits loosely. The material is soft and flows nicely. Looks expensive. I handwashed and hung them up to dry. Minimal ironing was needed." —Victoria

    Price: $8.09 (originally $24.88; available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors/patterns)

    24. A long-sleeve cutout knit dress perfect for any dressy occasion. With its chic cutouts and timeless design, you'll be turning heads wherever you go.

    model wearing the silver cut out dress
    Walmart

    Price: $50 (available in sizes S–XL)    

    25. A ruched bodycon maternity dress for the expecting mother to be that way they can stay comfy all day long.

    model wearing black ruched bodycon maternity dress
    Walmart

    Price: $6.83+ (originally $13.94; available in sizes S–XXL and four colors/styles)

    26. A flutter sleeve mini dress that'll be a chic addition to your springtime wardrobe. This look is the ultimate choice for running errands around town and joining your date for lunch right after.

    Model in a floral print knee-length dress with cap sleeves and a cinched waist
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The light blue is a really nice seersucker pattern. The fabric content on this one is 60 cotton 40 polyester. I normally wear a L in Time and Tru dresses and this one runs slightly smaller. It also puckers out in an awkward place at my waist. It IS a mini dress, I am 5'2" and it hits about 2-3" above my knees. I'm going to try an XL and hope it'll give me a little more length and fix the puckering problem." —BellaRenee

    Price: $16.98+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and six colors/styles)   

    27. A long-sleeve dress equaling the perfect blend between comfort and style. Wear it solo, or rock it beneath a blazer for work.

    Person standing in a pink dress with a waist tie and long sleeves, suitable for a shopping category
    Walmart

    Promising review: "There is so much to love about this dress - the length, the soft fabric, the comfortable fit. Such a great find at a great price!" —SJF

    Price: $8.02+ (originally $17.98; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)   

    28. A gorg asymmetric dress that screams vacay vibes — just imagine this dress at a winery in the Italian countryside. Or your local winery if you can't swing the Italy part.

    model in a fitted midi dress with ruched detailing, posing for shopping ad
    Walmart

    Promising review: "So gorgeous! It runs a tad big but is such a beautiful quality dress!! Looks and feels high end!" —Andrea

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)     

    29. A V-neck dress for both comfort and flair. This T-shirt-style look is ideal for any and all occasions. Rock it when at home, or when at the market.

    Model in a casual striped knee-length dress with short sleeves and a scoop neck, paired with sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The dress is comfortable, I bought it in black and was able to pair it with a cute belt and sandals to wear it out. The best part is that it has POCKETS!" —Mar

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors) 

    30. A Midi Double Cloth Dress aka a go-to choice for when you want to dress things up but still be comfy while doing it. Pair it with some gold accessories, and maybe some sandals too.

    Model in a sleeveless midi dress with a tie waist, paired with strappy sandals. Ideal for a shopping category feature
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the fit of this dress and the fact it is lined and had pockets. I tried it on after it was delivered and was really happy with the fit. I bought a medium and I'm normally a med/large and a size 10 right now. This dress will be perfect for warm weather here and on vacation." —Lynnzz

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.