    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Stylish Holiday Dresses From Walmart That’ll Earn You A Ton Of Compliments

    A dress for every chilly day, festive party, and more.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A formal long dress to make you shine at any winter gathering. The ultimate blend of style, elegance, and shine, this is a must-have for those events you have no idea what to wear to.

    model wearing the green dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I ordered this dress just to have a dress to wear to special occasions and it is so comfortable and the color in person is just beautiful!" —Brittany

    Price: $20.92+ (available in sizes S–5XL and four colors)

    2. A long-sleeve ruffle wrap dress you can pair with sneakers and tights for brunch with your bestie and then heels and a clutch for a date night with boo.

    model wearing the green wrap dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress has an incredible fall, fits very well and looks beautiful." —GIANA

    Price: $14.94 (originally $19.96; available in XS–XXL and in four colors)

    3. A skater dress purrfect for the holiday season, bringing a touch of fierce elegance to your festivities. Its unique pattern and super cute silhouette make it a standout choice.

    model wearing the cheetah print dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I just tried this dress on and I'm so excited to be able to dress this up and down with so many different combinations. I love the material and the length is perfect for me." —Susan

    Price: $14.98 (originally $19.98; available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)  

    4. A flouncy shift dress ideal for staying inside during the cozy season while still feeling put together. 'Tis the time to be joyful, indeed.

    model wearing the red plaid dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love, love, love. I bought this dress in the red with flowers and also solid blue. They fit perfectly. The dress is not meant to fit snugly but fits loosely. The material is soft and flows nicely. Looks expensive. I handwashed and hung them up to dry. Minimal ironing was needed." —Victoria

    Price: $12.48 (originally $24.88; available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors/patterns)

    5. A long-sleeve T-shirt dress that can be dressed up or down – it’s great for a holiday party at work, or a night out on the town with your friends. Leave it as is or pair it with some wintery leggings and knee-high boots!

    Model wearing burgundy dress.
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The fit is perfect and the dress is soft and comfy. Suitable for any casual occasion, party, date, lunch or dinner out, etc." —Susan

    Price: $7.22 (originally $17.98; available in sizes XS–3XL and eight colors)

    6. A cardigan dress set so you can rock a cozy striped sweater and a super comfy dress all in one go.

    model wearing the blue and white striped dress set with cardigan
    Walmart

    Price: $37.23 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors)  

    7. A spaghetti strap dress — this baby is an all-year-round dress. Pair with with some sandals in the summer and then layer it over a long-sleeve sweater when the breeze rolls in.

    Model wearing red dress.
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is really a lovely dress. The knit is soft and luxurious. The polka dots are understated. It is kind of heavy and very stretchy. Definitely own it, but order a smaller size than you might think you should have. This is my favorite thing to wear!" —Mark

    Price: $13.50+ (originally $19.50; available in sizes S–3XL and 38 colors)

    8. A long-sleeve sweater dress so you can ~sleigh~ all winter long. It's the perfect blend of effortless and chic, making you the star of the festivities.

    model wearing the navy blue dress
    Walmart

    Price: $30.99 (available in S–XL and two colors)

    9. A waist-tie dress perfect for your on-the-go holiday season. This wintery blue is super festive and a stylish look without any hassle.

    model wearing the blue tie dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very comfortable. Love the feeling of the fabric. I love it and can wear it with everything! Dress it up or dress it down!!" —Pia

    Price: $15.39 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

    10. A sweater dress that'll keep you snug and toasty through the cold wintery months. Perfect for any holiday party or for sitting around the fire.

    model wearing the black dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect for fall/winter. You will be warm. Love the rhubarb color in person." —Antwanelle

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 22–28 and three colors)

    11. A sweater dress aka the ideal choice for whipping up a festive dinner at grandma's. Keep warm and look good while adding a comfy and stylish vibe to the holiday dinner.

    model wearing the tan sweater dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's pretty and very comfortable! I am going to love wearing this for fall." —Erica

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors)

    12. A ribbed knit bodycon dress that's the ultimate choice for looking cozy and chic this holiday season.

    model wearing the red and white bodycon dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this dress! It makes me look so cute. I'm short so it fits me longer than the model, but I still look great! The material is also very comfortable and not itchy at all." —Nidhishree

    Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 34 colors)

    13. A button-down dress so you can give Blair Waldorf chic at Thanksgiving. Your grandparents won't get it but you and your cousins will and that's all that matters.

    model wearing the tan dress with dark brown accents
    Walmart

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)   

    14. An above-the-knee dress — whether you're heading to a party or just a casual get-together, this dress adds a pop of color and effortless style to your festivities.

    model wearing the blue dress with white collar
    Walmart

    Price: $34.49 (available in sizes 1X–4X and three colors)   

    15. A long-sleeve flare red dress in a bold red color to add a cheerful touch on even the bleakest of winter days.

    model wearing the dress in red
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Dress is well made and very cute on. I wore it on Christmas Eve. It will keep you warm." —Carla

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and two other colors)  

    16. A crewneck ribbed dress — it's the ideal fusion of saucy and chic, allowing you to stand out at any festive gathering. (And if you're ringing in the New Year, it's the perfect choice for that too!)

    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is so cute and super comfy. It wasn't see-through at all (black) and could be worn just above the knee or shorter. Cinches on the side made it versatile. I would definitely recommend it and I am probably going to get another one in red! Hopefully, it washes well for the next wear. Price point is right!" —Eunice

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors and also in a tank top version)

    17. A stylish quarter-sleeve swing dress with a trendy crisscross neck and pockets — because who says fashion can't be functional, too? Not I.

    Walmart

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and eight colors)

    18. A form-fitting, flare-sleeve midi if you're looking to be the best dressed at the office holiday gathering. This baby is elegant and refinds but will still make you feel like a fashion icon with its fun sleeves.

    model wearing the blue dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this dress. It arrived quickly and I was so nervous because I don't have experience with the Eloquii brand and as a plus-sized woman, we tend to get disappointed quite a bit ordering online. But, I took a chance and I'm glad I did. The dress is lovely; the fabric is good quality; my fit was perfect. Makes me glad I ordered one in white and in red!!! I'm a size 26/28 and because earlier reviews said the dress ran small, I ordered the size 28 (just to be safe). Fits perfectly!!!" —NeenieATL

    Price: $67.99 (available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    19. A ruched bodycon dress in a stunning Cinderella blue so you can really be the belle of the ball this year.

    model wearing the blue dress
    Walmart

    Price: $15 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    20. A ruffle hem dress with a tie-top neck that feels almost Little Women-esque but in a more modern way. Prepare to have all of your friends asking where you got this number.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice quality for the price. Great fit and color in picture is the same as in person. I would buy again in another color." —Liz

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 25 colors)

    21. A mockneck dress if you're looking for something that's a mix of blanket warmth and stylish fashion. Throw a puffer on over and you'll be ready to go!

    Walmart

    Price: $7.09+ (originally $14.10; available in sizes XS–3XL and three colors)

    22. A long-sleeve cutout knit dress because the New Year's fit ain't gonna plan itself! This baby is a one-stop shop for all things style and new beginnings.

    model wearing the silver cut out dress
    Walmart

    Price: $39.99 (originally $44.99; available in sizes S–XL)

    23. A trendy dress you can wear when the theme of the friend's gift exchange is Christmas colors. Grab a green dress for your BF and show up as the best-dressed duo there.

    model wearing the red dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the softness of the fabric and it fits as the right size. The color is just as shown." —CarlaW

    Price: $18.95+ (available in sizes 1X–3X and six colors)  

    24. A long-sleeve, midi dress to keep you toasty and warm this holiday season without sacrificing style.

    model wearing the dark red dress
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)  

    25. A henley midi dress that feels like a sleep shirt but looks like a seriously good fashion find. Everyone you know will be jealous.

    model wearing the green dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress. So comfy, soft and versatile. Would buy again in other colors." —Rachel

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 0X–5X and four colors)

    26. A turtleneck sweater dress if you want to feel like you're wearing your favorite ratty sweatshirt every day but still be able to actually look appropriate in the office.

    model wearing the gray sweater dress
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)  

    27. A short, faux-leather red dress because you're looking for something showstopping and unique. This checks all the boxes.

    model wearing the red faux leather wrap dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is stunning! I have a larger bust so I sized up but it was too big in the bust and shoulders so I had to return it. I would order true to size or size down! The material is synthetic so it is a little warm but perfect for a chilly evening. The red leather is so on trend!" —Abbie

    Price: $38 (available in sizes S–XL and also in black)

    28. A daring sweater dress that will have you standing out while feeling cozy and festive all at the same time.

    model wearing the long green dress
    Walmart

    Price: $26 (available in sizes XS–3X and three colors)  

    29. A cold shoulder sweater dress if you want to stay warm while also showing a bit of skin. Pair this with some super cute loafers to really bring your unique sense of style home.

    model wearing the light blue and white striped dress with black straps
    Walmart

    Price: $13+ (originally $16+; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)  

    30. And a dress with a sweater attached because why buy two things when you can buy one? With this baby, you get a whole trendy look already put together for you. All you have to do is slip it on.

    model wearing the white dress with a green sweater vest over it
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Perfect dress for work or girls night out!" —Tabitha

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.