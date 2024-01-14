20 Genius Target Beauty Essentials You *Shouldn’t* Pass Up On If You Want An Easy Routine

1. A CeraVe foaming face wash simplifies your routine by effortlessly removing daily dirt and hydrating your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. No more drying or stiffness — just easy and effective cleansing.
2. A NYX highlighter glow perfect for highlighting your stunning features and enhancing your natural beauty.
3. A pink E.l.f. makeup sponge aka your go-to for a streak-free and even finish, making flawless blending a breeze.
4. A tube of L'Oréal volumizing mascara for bold and beautiful lashes every. single. day. This might just be the only eye makeup you need.
5. A loose-setting powder that'll help lock in your look for a mattified finish that lasts all day long. Bonus: it's great for oily and combination skin.
6. A bottle of Urban Decay Setting Spray ensuring your makeup stays flawless for up to 16 hours, preventing smudging and fading. Just spritz and go!
7. A scalp and body scrub providing a calming cleanse for your hair and body. It gently cleanses with sugar crystals, enhances skin moisture with plant sugar, and nourishes with coconut oil. What more could you want??
8. A waterproof Revlon eyeliner because it's super easy to use and will up the game of your eye makeup every time you pull it out.
9. A bottle of Camille Rose moisture milk that can be a leave-in treatment or a styling supporter when your tresses need a bit of lovin' on Monday morning.
10. A sheer sunscreen from Shiseido that gives you effortless protection and a sun-kissed glow in one go. Sun protection is an every day thing!!!
11. A cleansing conditioner — a rich, suds-free hair co-wash that refreshes and moisturizes curls, coils, and waves. To top it off, it's cruelty-free, color-safe, and vegan!
12. A pair of exfoliating gloves for kissing dead, dry skin goodbye once and for all. Pamper yourself with a spa-like experience that makes bringing baby bottom smooth skin to the surface easy as 1, 2, 3.
13. A vitamin C serum designed to address skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, dryness, uneven tone, and sunburn. It's simple and perfect for those with oily skin.
14. A ProActiv acne body wash aka a head-to-toe acne solution packed with vitamin E beads, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and cocoa butter. It hydrates and soothes while you wash — just massage, rinse, and pat dry for clear, refreshed skin.
15. A L'Oréal hyaluronic acid amplifies your beauty routine by offering a quick solution to major hydration.
16. A Nexxus moisturizing shampoo that works wonders with its elastin protein and caviar complex. This salon-approved shampoo brings moisture, renews dry locks, and adds beautiful movement to your tresses.
17. A hypoallergenic bronzer packed with pro-vitamins and infused with murumuru butter reviewers love for bringing a little sunkissed touch to their faces or as the perfect contour solution.
18. A bottle of a hair, body, and linen mist reviewers swear by as both an effortless fragrance *and* the perfect touch to their home's ambience.
19. A makeup primer that grips your beat and holds it in place whether you spend the day working from home or out and about with friends.
20. A Sunday Riley C.E.O. facial oil perfect for dry, dull winter skin. Full of vitamin C, golden turmeric, and rich extracts, it's your key to a brighter, firmer, and plumper complexion. Clear out your beauty cabinet, this is about to be the only thing you reach for.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.