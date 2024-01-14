Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Genius Target Beauty Essentials You *Shouldn’t* Pass Up On If You Want An Easy Routine

    High-end beauty with zero effort.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    1. A CeraVe foaming face wash simplifies your routine by effortlessly removing daily dirt and hydrating your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. No more drying or stiffness — just easy and effective cleansing.

    Model applying face wash
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the way this cleanser lightly foams up, and it leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed. I’ve been using it with the morning and night moisturizers along with my toner and my skin immediately felt the difference when I started using it. Very gentle on the skin but still cleanses." —Elizabeth

    Price: $5.49+ (available in four sizes)

    2. A NYX highlighter glow perfect for highlighting your stunning features and enhancing your natural beauty.

    Model applying highlighter.
    Target

    Promising review: "Yes, yes, yes! It doesn’t get better than this." —Lovely May

    Price: $11.99 (available in four shades)

    3. A pink E.l.f. makeup sponge aka your go-to for a streak-free and even finish, making flawless blending a breeze.

    Pink sponge
    Target

    Promising review: "I always thought I hated sponges in general until I decided to try this one. Best sponge ever!!!! I’ve tried it with all my foundations and works flawlessly with each one." —Luvmakeup

    Price: $6

    4. A tube of L'Oréal volumizing mascara for bold and beautiful lashes every. single. day. This might just be the only eye makeup you need.

    Target

    Promising review: "This mascara works like a charm. It feathers out your lashes so they look voluminous and full. This is a must!" —Fan Out Lashes

    Price: $10.79 (available in six colors)

    5. A loose-setting powder that'll help lock in your look for a mattified finish that lasts all day long. Bonus: it's great for oily and combination skin.

    A jar of loose setting powder.
    Target

    Promising review: "This powder really helped the concealer under my eyes from getting cakey or creasing up! I use it on my moist blender sponge (the tip part), and dip it heavily into the powder, and 'bake' it and it completely dissolves and becomes translucent and colorless — it’s wonderful!" —Mjb

    Price: $12.59

    6. A bottle of Urban Decay Setting Spray ensuring your makeup stays flawless for up to 16 hours, preventing smudging and fading. Just spritz and go!

    Model holding setting spray.
    Target

    Promising review: "Pretty much the only setting spray I keep coming back to. Helps keep my makeup in place all day. Doesn’t give a shine or matte effect. Just works hard to make sure your makeup doesn’t rub off. I wore this for my wedding and didn’t have to do touch-ups all day!" —Raybm

    Price: $16+ (available in two sizes)

    7. A scalp and body scrub providing a calming cleanse for your hair and body. It gently cleanses with sugar crystals, enhances skin moisture with plant sugar, and nourishes with coconut oil. What more could you want??

    Scalp and Body Scrub
    Target

    Promising review: "This smells so good! Leaves my skin feeling smooth. Worth the price!" —KrystynaM

    Price: $40

    8. A waterproof Revlon eyeliner because it's super easy to use and will up the game of your eye makeup every time you pull it out.

    model wearing the eyeliner
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a very good eyeliner. My eyes are very watery and I also seem to have oily eyelids, so most eyeliners do not last long on me. This Revlon eyeliner has got the best staying power of any eyeliner I have tried. It is also easy to use the included sharpener to keep the pencil sharp. Easy to wash off in the evening using a cleansing oil." —Brittany F

    Price: $8.29 (available in seven colors)

    9. A bottle of Camille Rose moisture milk that can be a leave-in treatment or a styling supporter when your tresses need a bit of lovin' on Monday morning.

    model holding the bottle of moisture milk
    Target

    Promising review: "I've been using this product for my leave-ins and I love love love Camille Rose.❤️ It even comes in a travel size! Doesn't leave dry or stiff. very moisturizing and flexible to refresh hair strands. GO BUY!" —Ebony

    Price: $14.29

    10. A sheer sunscreen from Shiseido that gives you effortless protection and a sun-kissed glow in one go. Sun protection is an every day thing!!!

    Target

    Promising review: "Very light weight on skin, no oily feeling after it fully sinks in. Is lightly scented but dissipates quickly. No white cast when dried. Leaves me with a dewy look, not the usual oily look of other sunscreens." —TargetMom

    Price: $25+ (available in two sizes) 

    11. A cleansing conditioner — a rich, suds-free hair co-wash that refreshes and moisturizes curls, coils, and waves. To top it off, it's cruelty-free, color-safe, and vegan!

    A Cleansing Hair Conditioner
    Target

    Promising review: "This was recommended to me and I loved how my hair felt after washing. My scalp didn't itch either. There's no residue on the hair and great on smoothing out tangles." —mor196

    Price: $12.89

    12. A pair of exfoliating gloves for kissing dead, dry skin goodbye once and for all. Pamper yourself with a spa-like experience that makes bringing baby bottom smooth skin to the surface easy as 1, 2, 3.

    the two pink gloves
    Target

    Promising review: "These exfoliating shower gloves were exactly what I was looking for! I wanted an easy way to keep my skin exfoliated throughout the winter, and these work perfect! I also love that they are pink! Once they are hung up after use, they dry quickly." —smb384

    Price: $6.29

    13. A vitamin C serum designed to address skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, dryness, uneven tone, and sunburn. It's simple and perfect for those with oily skin.

    Vitamin C Serum on models face
    Target

    Promising review: "Great addition to my regimen for skincare! I have been using this product for years, and I am so thrilled to find it at Target! I have noticed an improvement in my skin being less dry and more toned!" —Babs0813

    Price: $13.49

    14. A ProActiv acne body wash aka a head-to-toe acne solution packed with vitamin E beads, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and cocoa butter. It hydrates and soothes while you wash — just massage, rinse, and pat dry for clear, refreshed skin.

    A bottle of the acne wash.
    Target

    Promising review: "The Proactiv acne body wash is amazing, especially if you are a runner! I never get body breakouts." —Nick2

    Price: $28.80

    15. A L'Oréal hyaluronic acid amplifies your beauty routine by offering a quick solution to major hydration.

    L&#x27;Oréal hyaluronic acid bottle.
    Target

    Promising review: "I just purchased my second bottle because the results from the first were amazing. I started to notice a difference in reduction of wrinkles and even firmness of skin after about two weeks of use." —Review

    Price: $33.49

    16. A Nexxus moisturizing shampoo that works wonders with its elastin protein and caviar complex. This salon-approved shampoo brings moisture, renews dry locks, and adds beautiful movement to your tresses.

    Target

    Promising review: "I've been using high-end shampoos, and the results had my hair looking like a dried-out mess. This shampoo is just the moisture I need for my color-treated hair. I go back to it after the harsh summer heat or whenever my hair is feeling super dry. It's the remedy, a great bargain, and the smell is gorgeous!" —josiegirl5928

    Price: $6.69+ (available in three sizes)

    17. A hypoallergenic bronzer packed with pro-vitamins and infused with murumuru butter reviewers love for bringing a little sunkissed touch to their faces or as the perfect contour solution.

    A bronzer
    Target

    Promising review: "This is such an incredible bronzer. It is super buttery and just blends into the skin beautifully. The color is a beautiful bronze without looking orange. It can be used to warm up the face or as contour. The scent is amazing too, It smells like suntan lotion." —Maria

    Price: $16.99

    18. A bottle of a hair, body, and linen mist reviewers swear by as both an effortless fragrance *and* the perfect touch to their home's ambience.

    Model spraying mist
    Target

    Promising review: "This spray is heaven on Earth. I waited for weeks for this to come back in stock and I bought two of them. It’s 100% my signature scent now. My husband loves it as much as I do. I have bought almost the entire collection and can’t get enough of the scent. It’s absolutely incredible. I would give it 6 stars if I could." —MiaB

    Price: $14.99

    19. A makeup primer that grips your beat and holds it in place whether you spend the day working from home or out and about with friends.

    Primer on models face
    Target

    Promising review: "God tier product. I was expecting this primer to simply extend the life of my foundation while also not drying out my skin and making me look cakey. What I got was a fantastic primer that makes my foundation look incredible and blurred, while making blending a breeze. Did it help my foundation stay put? Absolutely, in fact my nose looked incredible after I had to scratch it. Didn't notice any issues with it rubbing off on a face mask. Only rating this product 4/5 because it contains mint and has a cooling sensation I am not a fan of. If you dislike cooling sensations or your skin reacts to mint, make this one a skip. I think I'll buy the pink version next time, which doesn't have mint or menthol." —Fifi

    Price: $10

    20. A Sunday Riley C.E.O. facial oil perfect for dry, dull winter skin. Full of vitamin C, golden turmeric, and rich extracts, it's your key to a brighter, firmer, and plumper complexion. Clear out your beauty cabinet, this is about to be the only thing you reach for.

    An image of facial oil.
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve used many oils on my aging skin and while many are good, I’ve never noticed an instant difference like I did with C.E.O. oil. My skin felt amazing the morning after I applied it, super smooth and it did not clog more pores or have any reaction on my normally sensitive skin. I was especially satisfied with the neroli scent, it’s one of my ultimate favorite smells so it’s the icing on the cake for me." —KelleyKath

    Price: $40

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.