    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Boots From Target That’ll Go With All Of Your Fabulous Outfits

    Your new go-to boots for every occasion and outing.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A pair of red Western boots with a sturdy block heel that you can wear when dancing, at a concert, or a rodeo, too. Look fierce, slay the moves, and dance without worry!

    Red cowboy boot with traditional stitching, angled view showcasing design
    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for cute and affordable red boots, and these are perfect! I went up half a size, and they fit perfectly. These are great for the price and should hold up for a long time!" —Tay

    Price: $32 (originally $40, available in sizes 5–11, in regular and wide, and two colors)

    2. A pair of sparkly ankle boots to bring instant glam to any outfit. Rock them at a Taylor Swift concert or with a simple all-black pantsuit for a fun and edgy look. You can never have enough sparkle.

    A sparkly boot.
    Target

    Promising review: "These boots are awesome! I got so many compliments and walked around all of Nashville with them. They are high quality and durable! Target did it again!" —Tmyers1010 

    Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99, available in sizes 6–11)

    3. A pair of platform boots that are casual, chic, and just a tad bit ~funky.~ I could see you rocking that chunky heel with a vintage maxi dress as you strut the sidewalk like it's the runway.

    White ankle boot with zipper and brown block heel
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this shoe; they have the whole '70s retro style going on with the white and the chunky heel. I love it, love these boots and they’re so comfortable." —Betty

    Price: $31.99 (originally $39; available in sizes 6–9.5)

    4. A pair of knee-high boots with a sturdy block heel so you can look fierce and still slay the dance floor without feeling like you're gonna break your ankle.

    model wearing leopard print knee-high boots with block heels
    Target

    Price: $65.99 (originally $109.99; available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and two colors/patterns)  

    5. A pair of olive green sock boots with cozy fabric cuffs are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Their snug design makes them ideal for running errands on chilly days, meeting friends for coffee, or enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park.

    Olive green sock boot with brown pointed toe and stacked heel.
    Target

    Promising review: "These look so expensive! Thank you Target, for turning out affordable, gorgeous footwear every year. I’m in love!" —Lauren

    Price: $27.99 (originally $39.99, available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    6. A knee-high boot that is the ultimate statement and *chef's kiss* final touch to any outfit. They're made of vegan leather and will make you feel like a go-go dancer everywhere you, well, go-go.

    model wearing ripped denim and beige knee-high boots with block heels, zipper detail visible
    Target

    Promising review: "I saw these and instantly fell in love! My mother-in-law got these for me and I absolutely love them! They fit so well, they're so comfy! I have wide feet and they don't pinch my toes at all!" —Black Boots

    Price: $84.99 (originally $119.99; available in sizes 6–12 and two colors)

    7. A pair of simple and elegant ankle boots that are oh-so-cute, especially in this faux-suede taupe. They're so neutral they'll go with almost anything in your *fabulous* closet. You'll want to bust them out for brunch with friends, a night out on the town, or even for the office.

    Beige ankle boot with a pointed toe and block heel.
    Target

    Promising review: "These cute boots will elevate any outfit! They’re comfy and stylish. I love mine." —CDTaylor

    Price: $31.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    8. A pair of knee-high chunky boots that are a timeless staple and will take you through all the seasons. These will be the perfect sidekick to all your superhero adventures (even if it's just walking to the coffee shop).

    Black wide calf boot with heel.
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for the wide-calf girlies! Comfortable and stylish. :)" —Crab

    Price: $40 (originally $50, available in sizes 5–12)

    9. A pair of kitten heel boots that are at once retro and trendy. They'd look just as at home in a 1960s movie as they would on your feet for a fab night out with the gals.

    Mid-calf suede boot with pointed toe and side zipper
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these boots. They are so cute and very comfortable. Can wear them with lots of outfits. Would definitely recommend." —KimG

    Price: $33.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    10. A laced-up sock boot by Muk Luks that combines style, comfort, and juuuuust enough heel to provide some elevation without feeling like you're gonna topple over at any given moment.

    Black boot set.
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these boots. They are so comfortable! I'm able to wear them for everyday outings without my feet hurting. Highly recommend." —Kim

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and two colors)

    11. A pair of ankle booties with a gold zipper to elevate your look with ease. Whether you're running to Target or heading out to grab coffee, these boots will be your new go-to.

    Black bootie with gold zipper
    Target

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in sizes 5.5–12)

    12. A pair of suede-like booties with a stacked heel that are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless. Wear them with jeans for a casual look or dress them up for a night out on the town.

    Person in jeans wearing beige ankle boots with low heels
    Target

    Promising review: "They are loose fitting, almost like they run a little big. I ordered my size and they slip on easily. A heavier slip sock took care of it feeling loose. Very cute and comfortable." —DeeDee A

    Price: $64.99 (originally $89.99; available in sizes 6–11, 6W–11W and five colors)

    13. A pair of lug-sole combat boots to add a bold, badass statement to any outfit. With these platforms, you'll feel like you can take on even the stickiest of dive bar floors.

    Black laced up combat boots.
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these! I’ve tried on six pairs, and these are by far the most comfy, and added bonus, they don’t squeak! Vegan leather is the only way to go. 🙌" —ChicaBonBon 

    Price: $32 (originally $40, available in sizes 6–12 and two widths)

    14. A charming ruffled bootie that'll add a playful touch to any outfit. And since they're a neutral beige shade, they can go with almost anything. Wear them with a flowy white summer dress for a whimsical look, or pair them with skinny jeans and a cozy sweater for a chic and casual ensemble.

    A boot with an open slit and ruffle.
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99, available in sizes 5.5–12 and four colors)  

    15. A pair of soft and cozy boots with faux fur and buckle details that are perfect for staying warm but will also make you look fabulous and ready to take on the winter tundra...aka the Target parking lot.

    A pair of brown boots with furry interior.
    Target

    Price: $93.99 (originally $124.99+; available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)  

    16. A pair of Timberlands with a square heel that are stylish, practical, and just a touch country. Wear them with jeans or with your favorite pair of black leggings — your options are endless with these timeless boots.

    A pair of lace-up mustard colored boots with the Timberland logo on the side
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable. I love them!!! Delivery was projected for two weeks, and I got them in six days!" —JenJen

    Price: $140 (available in sizes 7–11 and two colors)

    17. A pair of knit ankle boots from Bearpaw that is literally like buying cozy sweaters for your feet. If you have to leave the house, you might as well be wrapped in knit splendor from head to toe.

    model wearing tan colored textured knit ankle boots on a plaid background
    Target

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes 5-11 and two colors)  

    18. A genuine shearling boot with a fold-over design, giving off a cozy slipper-like vibe. Perfect for frigid days, these are both comfortable and fashionable, not to mention half the price of that *other* popular shearling boot brand.

    dusty pink fluffy-trimmed suede boot on a white background, suitable for winter wear
    Target

    Promising review: "Love, love, love the shearling lining! I love having a slip-on boot (the lower profile makes it easier for a wider calf), and it is versatile wearing the flap down or up." —CFO

    Price: $64.99 (originally $140; available in sizes 6–10 and four colors)

    19. A pair of cozy boots that would look just as cute on the trail as they would with a leather skirt on date night. Being fabulous doesn't always have to mean being uncomfortable!

    Brown lace-up boot with a cuff, suitable for winter wear
    Target

    Promising review: "These boots are comfortable, warm, and look great with my jeans. I've bought three different colors with no regrets." —Stylish boots

    Price: $74.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 5–12)

    20. A pair of badass grey boots that are essential for your wardrobe, as they go with everything AND are actually rain and stain-repellent. If grey's not your style, they also come in black, which is even more versatile.

    Gray winter boot with lace-up front and warm lining
    Target

    Price: $65.99 (originally $109.99; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)  

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.