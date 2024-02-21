20 Boots From Target That’ll Go With All Of Your Fabulous Outfits

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of red Western boots with a sturdy block heel that you can wear when dancing, at a concert, or a rodeo, too. Look fierce, slay the moves, and dance without worry!
2. A pair of sparkly ankle boots to bring instant glam to any outfit. Rock them at a Taylor Swift concert or with a simple all-black pantsuit for a fun and edgy look. You can never have enough sparkle.
3. A pair of platform boots that are casual, chic, and just a tad bit ~funky.~ I could see you rocking that chunky heel with a vintage maxi dress as you strut the sidewalk like it's the runway.
4. A pair of knee-high boots with a sturdy block heel so you can look fierce and still slay the dance floor without feeling like you're gonna break your ankle.
5. A pair of olive green sock boots with cozy fabric cuffs are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Their snug design makes them ideal for running errands on chilly days, meeting friends for coffee, or enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park.
6. A knee-high boot that is the ultimate statement and *chef's kiss* final touch to any outfit. They're made of vegan leather and will make you feel like a go-go dancer everywhere you, well, go-go.
7. A pair of simple and elegant ankle boots that are oh-so-cute, especially in this faux-suede taupe. They're so neutral they'll go with almost anything in your *fabulous* closet. You'll want to bust them out for brunch with friends, a night out on the town, or even for the office.
8. A pair of knee-high chunky boots that are a timeless staple and will take you through all the seasons. These will be the perfect sidekick to all your superhero adventures (even if it's just walking to the coffee shop).
9. A pair of kitten heel boots that are at once retro and trendy. They'd look just as at home in a 1960s movie as they would on your feet for a fab night out with the gals.
10. A laced-up sock boot by Muk Luks that combines style, comfort, and juuuuust enough heel to provide some elevation without feeling like you're gonna topple over at any given moment.
11. A pair of ankle booties with a gold zipper to elevate your look with ease. Whether you're running to Target or heading out to grab coffee, these boots will be your new go-to.
12. A pair of suede-like booties with a stacked heel that are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless. Wear them with jeans for a casual look or dress them up for a night out on the town.
13. A pair of lug-sole combat boots to add a bold, badass statement to any outfit. With these platforms, you'll feel like you can take on even the stickiest of dive bar floors.
14. A charming ruffled bootie that'll add a playful touch to any outfit. And since they're a neutral beige shade, they can go with almost anything. Wear them with a flowy white summer dress for a whimsical look, or pair them with skinny jeans and a cozy sweater for a chic and casual ensemble.
15. A pair of soft and cozy boots with faux fur and buckle details that are perfect for staying warm but will also make you look fabulous and ready to take on the winter tundra...aka the Target parking lot.
16. A pair of Timberlands with a square heel that are stylish, practical, and just a touch country. Wear them with jeans or with your favorite pair of black leggings — your options are endless with these timeless boots.
17. A pair of knit ankle boots from Bearpaw that is literally like buying cozy sweaters for your feet. If you have to leave the house, you might as well be wrapped in knit splendor from head to toe.
18. A genuine shearling boot with a fold-over design, giving off a cozy slipper-like vibe. Perfect for frigid days, these are both comfortable and fashionable, not to mention half the price of that *other* popular shearling boot brand.
19. A pair of cozy boots that would look just as cute on the trail as they would with a leather skirt on date night. Being fabulous doesn't always have to mean being uncomfortable!
20. A pair of badass grey boots that are essential for your wardrobe, as they go with everything AND are actually rain and stain-repellent. If grey's not your style, they also come in black, which is even more versatile.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.