Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Live-Action Remakes Are All The Rage These Days, So I've Compiled A List Of Animated Shows That Deserve Live-Action Versions

    We NEED a real-life Danny Phantom.

    Aly Lee
    by Aly Lee

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    With the One Piece live-action series being a hit and the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series showing great promise, I think it’s safe to say that live-action remakes of classic cartoons/anime are the future of entertainment. Of course it hasn’t been smooth sailing for most live-action remakes –I’m looking at you, Cowboy Bebop – but if done right, I feel like these remakes can be a huge hit amongst old fans and garner new ones in the process.

    Since my hopes for live-action seem to be at an all time high, I thought of a few animated TV shows that I wouldn’t mind getting live-action remakes.

    1. Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996)

    Goku in a fighting stance
    Toei Animation

    If you had the misfortune of seeing the dreadful 2009 movie Dragonball Evolution, please accept my condolences. Like The Last Airbender movie, this is another live-action adaptation movie that I want erased from existence. Now that Avatar: the Last Airbender got a second chance with a live-action series, I’d like Dragon Ball Z to get the same treatment. I feel it’s possible to give this story a worthy live-action remake that accurately captures the Saiyan saga of the OG animated series. I just hope that production companies have learned their lesson about white-washing traditionally Asian characters.

    2. Danny Phantom (2004-2007)

    Animated character Danny Phantom flying with a confident smile
    Nickelodeon

    Another Nickelodeon cartoon that I think would be AMAZING to see in live action. While I mostly want to see our residential silver-haired phantom in the flesh, I think a live-action version could also explore a darker tone from the cartoon. Imagine the series having more Wednesday or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vibes. Now this is a show I feel like spending my nights watching.

    3. Samurai Jack (2001-2004; Final Season 2017)

    Samurai Jack in a close-up, wearing a traditional hat and a scowl
    Cartoon Network

    OK, this show would do so well as a live-action series. This critically acclaimed animated series has a compelling hero’s journey filled with a lot of action worth bringing to life. Samurai sword fighting also seems to be trending a lot in entertainment lately, so why not add another to the mix? I'm already excitedly imagining what the design for demon Aku could be like in a live-action setting. C'mon, Netflix, I know you want to invest in this one.

    4. The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)

    Animated character Korra from &quot;The Legend of Korra&quot; appears in a winter outfit
    Nickelodeon

    Depending on how well the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series does with audiences, it makes so much sense to give the sequel a live-action remake too. I can already see the “pro-bending” scenes coming to life on the screen. Also, compared to the first series, The Legend of Korra is set in more of a steampunk 1920s-1930s era, which would give a very fun, noir-esque mood.

    5. The Boondocks (2005-2014)

    Huey Freeman from The Boondocks looking serious
    Adult Swim

    Out of this list of animated shows, this one would be the easiest to adapt into a live-action series. This late-night Adult Swim series was truly ahead of its time, and it would be fantastic to witness a revamped version of the culturally impactful Freeman family. There were efforts made by the creator, Aaron McGruder, to get a live-action film in production, but it sadly never came to fruition. Now that some time has passed, I believe this is a show worth revisiting and possibly getting that live-action update.

    Side Note: Regina King coming back to be the narrator for the show would be so sick!

    6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (2000-2004)

    Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh holds up a card with intense focus, wearing his signature blue jacket
    Toei Animation

    If Netflix somehow made a show about chess exciting, I believe Hollywood can do the same with a fantasy card game. But instead of watching people throw down cards like Go Fish, you have Blue-Eyes White Dragons and Dark Magicians manifesting from the cards. Seriously, imagine the visual effects (VFX) for a show like this! And above all else, I'm dying to see a worthy actor recreate Joey Wheeler’s iconic Boston accent.

    7. Pokémon (1997-Present)

    Pikachu from Pokémon sits at a table, looking up
    Toho

    Given the success of Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon live-action series is probably already in the works. Even though I'd like to see a live-action adaptation, I personally don't want this version to necessarily follow the animated series story of Ash Ketchum. If anything, a brand new trainer story would be way more effective in making the world of Pokémon come to life. Regardless of whether or not they decide to directly adapt the original series, one thing’s for sure: I absolutely need to see a valley filled with happy Bulbasaurs to help me sleep at night.

    8. American Dragon: Jake Long (2000-2005)

    Animated character Jake Long in dragon form from the show &quot;American Dragon: Jake Long&quot;
    Disney Channel

    This animated series will always be a part of my top 10 favorite Disney Channel shows of all time. I know I’m not the only one wishing that this show had lasted longer than just two seasons. The ending was fine, but there was so much potential for the story to continue on with more dragon adventures. If the series can’t get a reboot then I would 100% support the idea of it getting a live-action adaptation filled with (almost) real-life dragons. Also, who doesn’t love a wisecracking, talking, wrinkly dog?

    9. Jackie Chan Adventures (2000-2005)

    Animated character Superman from the series smiling in a scene
    Kids' WB

    Seeing Jackie Chan in animated form was odd, but so fun at the same time. The legendary series was one of the first forms of Asian American representation on TV, so of course it would be pretty cool to see it in live action. I already have a shortlist of people that I envision playing a younger version of the infamous kung fu master. However, given the recent advancements in AI technology, it wouldn’t surprise me if they cast Jackie Chan to portray himself using de-aged visual effects. Or even better, they cast him as Uncle.

    10. And Xiaolin Showdown (2003-2006)

    Omi, Clay, Raimundo, and Kimiko from &quot;Xiaolin Showdown&quot; walking together in a forest setting
    Kids' WB

    Does anyone remember this show from the early 2000s? This was one of my favorites from the Kids’ WB lineup. Not only did the core group consist of diverse individuals from Eastern and Western backgrounds, the unexpected twists in the story and the unique life lessons it taught left a lasting impression on me as a preteen. The mystical elements and fighting were seriously badass too! It’s been over two decades since the show was released, so it would be awesome to see an epic series like this make a comeback in a live format.

    While I'm excited to possibly see these incredible shows in live action, my heart will always belong to the original animated series.

    Let me know which animated shows you’d like to see get a live-action remake!

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community