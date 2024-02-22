With the One Piece live-action series being a hit and the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series showing great promise, I think it’s safe to say that live-action remakes of classic cartoons/anime are the future of entertainment. Of course it hasn’t been smooth sailing for most live-action remakes –I’m looking at you, Cowboy Bebop – but if done right, I feel like these remakes can be a huge hit amongst old fans and garner new ones in the process.