With the One Piece live-action series being a hit and the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series showing great promise, I think it’s safe to say that live-action remakes of classic cartoons/anime are the future of entertainment. Of course it hasn’t been smooth sailing for most live-action remakes –I’m looking at you, Cowboy Bebop – but if done right, I feel like these remakes can be a huge hit amongst old fans and garner new ones in the process.
Since my hopes for live-action seem to be at an all time high, I thought of a few animated TV shows that I wouldn’t mind getting live-action remakes.
1.Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996)
2.Danny Phantom (2004-2007)
3.Samurai Jack (2001-2004; Final Season 2017)
4.The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)
5.The Boondocks (2005-2014)
6.Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (2000-2004)
7.Pokémon (1997-Present)
8.American Dragon: Jake Long (2000-2005)
9.Jackie Chan Adventures (2000-2005)
10.And Xiaolin Showdown (2003-2006)
While I'm excited to possibly see these incredible shows in live action, my heart will always belong to the original animated series.
Let me know which animated shows you’d like to see get a live-action remake!
