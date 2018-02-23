17 WTF Moments From Barnaby Joyce’s Wild Political Career

Stefan Postles / Getty Images

In September last year, Joyce told RN Breakfast that people were sick of being yelled at by groups on both sides of the debate.

"I can’t stand these people who stand at the corner and start yelling at you about what your views are on a very personal issue. Get out of my face, leave me alone, I’ll make the decision myself," Joyce said.

"Like a lot of people, I don’t want to be yelled at by groups who tell me I’m somehow less than human if I’ve got a different view from them and sometimes that comes from both sides."