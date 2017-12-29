 back to top
Just 38 Pictures Of Women Waiting Patiently For Men To Stop Talking In 2017

*sigh*

Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

1. I'm so glad this turned into a lecture even though nobody asked for one.

Marise Payne is Australia’s first female defence minister.
Dan Himbrechts / AAPIMAGE

2. Hooray.

Dan Himbrechts / AAPIMAGE
3. She nobody's puppet; she's nobody's protege; she's nobody's girl; she's perfected waiting for her turn to speak.

Kristina Keneally was the first female premier of New South Wales and was Labor's unsuccessful candidate for the federal by-election in the seat of Bennelong last weekend. She is routinely referred to as "Bill's girl".
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

4. Oh great, he's hogging the microphone. Again.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

5. Will he be done soon?

Foreign minister and deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop at the launch of her department's white paper.
Lukas Coch / AAP IMAGE

6. Looks unlikely.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

7. Minister for revenue and financial services Kelly O'Dwyer returned from maternity leave a few months ago.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE
8. One day, it will be Kelly's turn to speak.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

9. Bridget McKenzie was just named the new deputy leader of the Nationals Party in Australia.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

10. But covering up her face is an option too, I guess.

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

11. Here's a classic "put the women in close so on TV you can't see how few women we have but don't let them speak" move.

Queensland MP Michelle Landry, former Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash, and a whole bunch of dudes.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

12. Women wait with their glasses on.

Lee Rhiannon is an Australian Greens senator for NSW.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

13. Or their glasses off.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

14. Women wait literally a step behind men.

Health minister Greg Hunt and St Vincent's Hospital director of emergency Andrew Walby walk ahead of director of addiction medicine, associate professor Yvonne Bonomo.
Julian Smith / AAPIMAGE

15. Women multitask while they wait.

Former Greens senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds and makes a call as she waits to speak in the Senate.
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

16. Women wait in high vis.

South Australian premier Jay Weatherill talks to Liberal senator for South Australia Anne Ruston.
David Mariuz / AAPIMAGE

17. Women knit while they wait.

Greens senator Janet Rice knitting during Question Time in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 20, 2017.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

18. Women wait while getting cropped out of shot.

Josh Taylor / BuzzFeed News

19. Women wait in their trackies.

Penny Wong is the leader of the Labor Party in the Senate.

20. Penny Wong is literally out of focus here.

James Ross / AAPIMAGE

21. Don't make eye contact, you'll just encourage him.

Skye Kakoschke-Moore is a former South Australian senator for the Nick Xenophon Team.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

22. I'm still listening, I'm just resting my eyes.

Gladys Berejiklian is the first Liberal female premier of NSW, and one of five women at the sausage fest that is the Council of Australian Governments (COAG).
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

23. This press conference is really great, but Gladys just needs to take a break for a second to look at…anything else.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

24. Listening and awake and definitely not staring at a tiny bit of food on his face.

Lukas Coch / AAP

25. "Electricity Bill”... I've never heard that before from you ... it's so funny.

Tanya Plibersek is the deputy leader of the Labor Party.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

26. NO. REALLY? PLEASE DO GO ON.

Emma Husar is a Labor MP for Western Sydney.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

27. This is my "really happy to be here" face.

Sarah Hanson-Young is an Australian Greens senator for South Australia.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

28. Anne Aly is the first Muslim woman elected to parliament. She don't got time for your shit.

Sam Mooy / AAPIMAGE

29. *smdh*

Sam Mooy / AAPIMAGE

30. Don't mind me, I'll just finish the cryptic. Again.

Labor's Linda Burney is the first Indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives in Australia.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

31. Hang on, I've just gotta rest my neck for a minute.

NSW Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells is the minister for international development and the Pacific.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

32. Maybe if I drink something it will make him more interesting.

Labor senators Jacinta Collins and Helen Polley.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

33. Nope.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

34. No, I definitely agree. You don’t have to keep talking because I agree we are on the same pa-

Jacinda Ardern is the prime minister of New Zealand, the youngest in a century, and the third woman to hold the top job.
Daniel Munoz / AAPIMAGE

35. Turnbull: Do you understand what I mean? McGowan: I definitely understand. Turnbull: Because it's really complicated. McGowan: I get it. Turnbull: Let me explain again.

Cathy McGowan is a Victorian independent MP.
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

36. But enough about me, how do you think I’m doing Julie?

Foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop and immigration minister Peter Dutton during Question Time.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

37. *raises eyebrow*

Labor senator Kimberley Kitching waits on attorney-general George Brandis.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

38. Let me know when you're finished. I'll be waiting.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

