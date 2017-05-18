Sections

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Won't Stop Talking About "Netflix And Chill" And It's Heaps Awks

When boomers and memes collide.

Posted on
Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Let me take you back to a more innocent time, AKA Wednesday.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Australian prime minister, grandfather and classic baby boomer Malcolm Turnbull was asked on Brisbane radio about "Netflix and chill".

Joel Carrett / AAPIMAGE

Host: Do you ever Netflix and chill with Lucy?
PM: Yes, yes we do. Yep.

97.3FM Brisbane

Yup. The 62-year-old prime minister of Australia said that he and wife Lucy "Netflix and chill"...

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

To House of Cards.

Netflix

Turnbull obviously has no idea what "Netflix and chill" actually means.

(For any boomers reading this - it means sex.)

Imagine the awkward af conversation where the prime minister's staff had to explain to him what "Netflix and chill" actually meant...

NBC

Cut to Friday - just enough time for people to have forgotten the whole Turnbull meme fiasco - and the prime minister does a radio interview with Banksy & Pinky in Central Queensland... and brings it up again.

FOX

Host: Have you tried CrossFit yet?
PM: CrossFit? No I'm not sure?
Host: Put that in your diary... you might like it Mal just to mix things up
PM: Oh well... I'm not... Is this like a Netflix and chill thing?
Host: No it's not that, that's another thing, if you haven't tried that you should.

*crawls under a rock to hide*

FYI Malcolm, CrossFit is nothing like Netflix and chill.

But I guess it does involve a bit of cardio.

I'm sorry, I'm so sorry.

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

