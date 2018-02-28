Here's What Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's $250 Million New Jet Will Look Like

Share On more Share On more

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is spending $250 million of taxpayers' money to buy himself a new private jet for official trips.

The ex-Qantas A330 cost $60 million to buy, but is getting a $187.7 million re-fit in Spain to make it the equivalent standard of a Qantas A380.

When it's complete, the new VIP plane will be used for long-haul overseas travel for the PM and governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove.



So what will the PM's new jet look like?