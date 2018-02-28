Here's What Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's $250 Million New Jet Will Look Like

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is spending $250 million of taxpayers' money to buy himself a new private jet for official trips.
The ex-Qantas A330 cost $60 million to buy, but is getting a $187.7 million re-fit in Spain to make it the equivalent standard of a Qantas A380.
When it's complete, the new VIP plane will be used for long-haul overseas travel for the PM and governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove.
So what will the PM's new jet look like?
The Department of Defence told Senate estimates on Wednesday night that the plane will have two first class seats.
There's 24 Qantas-style business class seats and 50-odd economy seats.
The VIP jet will also be fitted out with a sleeping area.
There's luxury bathrooms and a conference room, as well as room for journalists and special communications equipment.
The plane's business class section will be fitted out as a working area for staff, with seats the equivalent of a typical Qantas A380 business class seat. The economy section will be used for staff and travelling media.
By comparison, US president Donald Trump is paying $3.9 billion to Boeing for two new Air Force One planes.
