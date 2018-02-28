 back to top
Here's What Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's $250 Million New Jet Will Look Like

We flying first class, up in the sky.

Posted on
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is spending $250 million of taxpayers' money to buy himself a new private jet for official trips.

The ex-Qantas A330 cost $60 million to buy, but is getting a $187.7 million re-fit in Spain to make it the equivalent standard of a Qantas A380.

When it's complete, the new VIP plane will be used for long-haul overseas travel for the PM and governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove.

So what will the PM's new jet look like?

Fuse / Getty Images

The Department of Defence told Senate estimates on Wednesday night that the plane will have two first class seats.

Qantas

There's 24 Qantas-style business class seats and 50-odd economy seats.

Qantas

The VIP jet will also be fitted out with a sleeping area.

Qantas

There's luxury bathrooms and a conference room, as well as room for journalists and special communications equipment.

Qantas

The plane's business class section will be fitted out as a working area for staff, with seats the equivalent of a typical Qantas A380 business class seat. The economy section will be used for staff and travelling media.

Qantas

By comparison, US president Donald Trump is paying $3.9 billion to Boeing for two new Air Force One planes.

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

