Get Our App!
Can We Guess Your Shoe Size Based On Your Favorite…
Answer These Seven TV Show Questions And We’ll Tell…
The Australian Federal Police Illegally Accessed A…
11 Things ’90s Kids Did In Elementary School video
A Lebanese Asylum Seeker With With Severe Chest…
United Airlines Has Settled With The Man Who Was…
This Mom And Dad Wrote Completely Different…
Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You Which One…
We’re About To Have The Same Debate About Whether…

A Journalist’s Phone Records Were Illegally Accessed By The Australian Federal Police

“What was accessed was the records of calls, not the content of those calls.”

Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) says “human error” led to an officer illegally accessing a journalist’s metadata without a warrant, commissioner Andrew Colvin said on Friday.

View this image ›

Earlier this year an AFP officer accessed the call records of a journalist without a warrant during an investigation into a leak of confidential information.

“What was accessed was the records of calls, not the content of those calls,” Colvin said.

“Once the breach was confirmed, we immediately moved to destroy all of the material that was provided to us as a result of that breach. This was human error. It should not have occurred.”

Colvin said the journalist had not been informed of the breach, and the officer responsible had not been punished.

The AFP has reviewed its internal practices and procedures and “significant changes” have been made, he said. The Commonwealth ombudsman will launch an audit into the breach next week.

“We have raised the level of internal authorisation required for access to data of this type,” Colvin said. “We are limiting the number of authorised officers who can approve access of this type. We are also re-rolling out and stepping up mandatory training to all investigators and authorised officers to make sure they are fully aware of their obligations.”

The AFP is allowed to access journalists’ metadata with a warrant under the new metadata retention regime, but Colvin said the correct steps weren’t taken in this instance.

Colvin took full responsibility for the breach and said it won’t be repeated.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.
Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Pubs Are Taking Coopers Beer Off Tap Because The Brewery Supports The Bible Society

by Lane Sainty

Connect With AUNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing