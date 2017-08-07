It Took 47 Minutes For The Liberal Plebiscite To Appear Doomed

Share On more Share On more

The government's same-sex marriage plebiscite appears once again doomed to fail on the floor of parliament, after crossbench senators confirmed to BuzzFeed News they would "absolutely" be voting against it.

The Liberal Party overwhelming chose to retain its policy of a plebiscite on same-sex marriage in an emergency party room on Monday afternoon.

The government will now try once again to pass legislation in the Senate for a plebiscite and, if that fails, it will hold a postal plebiscite on the issue.

It took less than one hour after the meeting dispersed for BuzzFeed News to confirm the government doesn't currently have the numbers they need to pass the bill.



Nick Xenophon, who controls three of the crucial votes on the Senate crossbench, told BuzzFeed News his senators would "absolutely" be voting against any form of the reintroduced plebiscite.

The government needs 10 of the 12 Senate crossbenchers to pass the reintroduced plebiscite legislation.

With the Nick Xenophon Team and independent senator Derryn Hinch vowing to vote against the bill, it will be unable to pass the upper house and it will be defeated for a second time.

Labor and the Greens will also oppose the bill.