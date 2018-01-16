This New Tory Party Vice Chair Suggested Unemployed People Should Have Vasectomies

Bradley's personal blog, consbradders32, had not been updated for several years but was still live until Tuesday afternoon, not long after BuzzFeed News contacted Bradley's office.

The now-deleted welfare post was headlined “Give us the benefits ‘cap’ — before we all drown!” and tagged with keywords including “chavs” and “wasters”.

It was an enthusiastic endorsement of the coalition’s proposal to cap the benefits that households could claim at £26,000 a year, or £500 a week.

Polls at the time suggested the benefit cap — since reduced to £23,000 for those in London and £20,000 for those outside — was widely popular with the general public, although critics said it would force some families into poverty and homelessness.

In terms of unemployment benefit the best proposal I’ve heard in a long time is the idea of an ‘allowance cap’ for families, so that total benefits would be limited to around £500 per week for families with children. It’s horrendous that there are families out there that can make vastly more than the average wage, (or in some cases more than a bloody good wage) just because they have 10 kids. Sorry but how many children you have is a choice; if you can’t afford them, stop having them! Vasectomies are free.

There are hundreds of families in the UK who earn over £60,000 in benefits without lifting a finger because they have so many kids (and for the rest of us that’s a wage of over £90,000 before tax!) Take the example of the Smiths (actual name, not a cover story), who earn around £95 grand a year for their 10 kids under 15 years old, live for free in a council house and even have their meals delivered to them. It’s a tough life when, as Mrs Smith put it "we are so hard up that we can only afford one Nintendo Wii between all the kids”. The family receive benefits totaling £44,954 a year. They also have a £950-a-week bed-and-breakfast deal where the council pays for breakfasts delivered to their home. This comes to £49,400, making a grand total of £94,354 a year. All in all around 190 families like this cost the taxpayer over £11 million a year!

People have to take responsibility for their own lives, and if they are struggling but working hard to help themselves then they should get help. But if they choose to have 10 kids they should take responsibility for that choice and look after them, not expect everyone else to foot the bill! Families who have never worked a day in their lives having 4 or 5 kids and the rest of us having 1 or 2 means its not long before we’re drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters that we pay to keep! Iain Duncan Smith’s cap proposal is spot on!