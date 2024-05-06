Spine Docs Are Sharing The 1 Thing They'd Never Do If They Already Had Back Pain, And It Makes So Much Sense

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, people with back pain might be at risk for a disk herniation, which is when the disks that provide cushion between the vertebrae in the spine tear or rupture. This can occur after the disks have been bulging first, and that herniation puts pressure on the nerves in the spinal canal.

“Many patients walking around with back pain likely already have damage to their disks in their back. They may not have as much ... damage that qualifies them as having a disk herniation, but they are certainly at risk of developing one,” Jenkins said. “A disk herniation typically happens when the outer ring of the disk is damaged, allowing the inner nucleus to squeeze out under pressure. So having existing damage to the annulus certainly predisposes you to more disk herniations, but sometimes it happens all at once.”

Bending, lifting and twisting can increase this risk. “Each type of movement increases the pressure in the disk space and can lead to a disk herniation, but all three at once is the worst,” Jenkins said.

Take shoveling snow, for example. This “involves lifting and usually a twisting movement where the snow is picked up in one place and thrown off to the side,” Jenkins said. “The person usually has to bend over to put the shovel into the snow, and then ... [when] this weight is heavier than anticipated, such as when the snow is wet, that puts even more stress on the spine.”

You may not even realize how often you execute this motion in your everyday life.

“Other common examples include lifting a child car seat out of a car door,” Jenkins said. “In this case, the parent has to stand somewhat crooked because of the way the door opens, and often when wedged in next to another car. They have to lift the car seat ... twist out, and there is usually some bending involved since the car seat is usually below the chest level.”

Moving luggage when traveling is another example. Pretty much anytime you need to contort your body, it can cause problems “if the weight is not adequately anticipated and the lifter was not engaging their core in a conscious and thoughtful way to reduce the stress on the spine itself,” Jenkins said.

The Proper Way To Move And Lift When You Have Back Pain