Puzzle said he was not looking for pity and knew he wouldn't get it, and WOW was he right.

"So buddy wants her back to just keep getting out of chores and so he can go back to that good lifestyle?" user Fit-Humor-5022 posed after reading the post.

JoBeWriting responded in agreement: "That's what stood out to me too," they said. "In all that rant, not one word of 'oh, my wife is beautiful, she is smart, she is my best friend, I miss her so much, etc.' No. Just, 'I realized caring for a toddler is hard, actually, and I need Wife Mom to do it for me.'"