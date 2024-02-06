Curiosity truly got the better of me, so I reached out to Karolina about the tongue-in-cheek clip and asked just how serious her quest was. To which she said, "I am indeed serious and longing for a family, as I live alone in New York and miss the warmth of family evenings."

"This wasn't my first attempt to find a husband," she continued. "In the summer of 2023, I took to the streets with a sign seeking a husband but ended up finding friends instead of a life partner. So, I decided to make another attempt, this time specifying a wealthy husband because I know what I want in a bustling city like New York."