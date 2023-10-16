I Am Obsessed With Every Single One Of These Elaborate Halloween Displays, And I Can't Wait For You To See Them

The exotic dancer skeleton is a vibe.

Spooky season is back, y'all! I've waited an entire year to see Halloween decorations pop back up across the US, and it's finally time. Skeletons are taking over front yards, movie callbacks are in session, and there's more than a few dark-humored takes on current events. Here are some of the best and most bone-chilling displays I've seen going viral online:

1. These Taylor Swift–inspired skeletons:

Twitter: @Ivankalema01

2. This Jurassic theme park...

ironandfire / Via reddit.com

...that's complete with plenty of roaming dinosaurs:

ironandfire / Via reddit.com

3. This house "on fire" that even fooled the local fire department:

Twitter: @USATODAY

4. This political take:

Twitter: @DrMonic39867490

5. This Zoom meeting that could have been an email:

Twitter: @RobSummer

6. This Ghostbusters-inspired moment:

Twitter: @official80s

7. This house that's been overrun with skeletons:

Twitter: @accuweather

8. This stone reminding people that YouTube isn't the best academic source:

Twitter: @flaxseedthot

9. This soccer game:

Twitter: @spauldrs1977

10. This cheeky pumpkin man:

WhatsRightWhatsLeft / Via reddit.com

11. This impressive pirate display:

amish_novelty / Via reddit.com

12. These eccentric Halloween displays:

Twitter: @ChrisMurphyCT

13. This soul that'll love their pets forever:

Twitter: @gretchemaben

14. This 12-foot-tall Swiftie:

Twitter: @stitchswift13

15. This mannequin that'll have you running to help before they're taken by Pennywise.

Twitter: @kittyLuvsHorror

16. This pond guest that definitely would have caught me off guard:

Twitter: @shockg523

17. These haunted tampons:

Twitter: @MeadowGood

18. This invasion from the afterlife:

A property covered in skeletons that all are displayed as if they&#x27;re running toward the house and trying to climb up it
Anonymous / Via reddit.com

19. These three witches who are surely putting a hex on any passing trick-or-treaters:

Three witch mannequins hold hands around a fake cauldron with a light inside it
Appropriate_Ad_8769 / Via reddit.com

20. This skeleton that is werkinnng honey:

A skeleton is dancing on a pole while another skeleton sits in a chair and holds a cup in the air
throwawaybeauty777 / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, these construction workers warning of "hellish traffic" and roads "barred forever" ahead:

A section in front of a building is barred with caution tape; four skeletons in construction equipment are positioned as if they&#x27;re digging in the barred area
Go_Habs_Go31 / Via reddit.com