Yesterday, I was searching for a weight set and came across two packages by the same brand, except one was pink, marketed toward women, and about $6 more than the standard black set. After commenting on this, my friend introduced me to the r/pointlesslygendered subreddit, where people share photos of products that have no business being gender specific.
Here are the wildest examples I found:
1.This stomach pain relief medicine with the same makeup, but the green box is for guys.
2.This science kit, because apparently girls need to conduct different experiments than boys.
3.These loofahs, 'cause men and women need different colors to clean their a**.
4.These his and hers Porta Potties.
5.These toys meant to teach kids coding...but it'll cost girls $5 more for that kind of education.
6.This ad for ~clean girls~, 'cause you know. Girls are the target audience for cleaning products, I guess.
7.These bath bombs for men, because having scented bath water and clean skin is feminine??
8.These tweezer sets. (I'm noticing a strong trend in color association at this point.)
9.These grapes for the girlies.
10.These reusable bottles that are exactly the same, except the pink one comes with a literal pink tax.
11.This dog shampoo, because girl and boy dogs apparently need different levels of cleanliness.
12.These nail clippers that may look exactly like normal nail clippers, but upon further inspection...there's still no difference. But they're just for men.
13.These men vs. women's multivitamins. I'm not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure a vitamin is a vitamin.
14.This lip balm for men, 'cause only men get cracks in their lips.
15.These party crowns for "kings" and "queens" that look the same. Might I suggest a simple "Monarch" crown?
16.These fitness gloves, which are usually sold by design, style, purpose...and now gender?
17.This bacon bouquet for men. I'm kind of tired of meat-based gifts in "gifts for him" lists. It feels very caveman.
18.This heavy duty skin repair lotion where the guy tackles ashy hands with an iron fist.
19.And finally, this pink tool kit for the ladies, because we apparently won't be comfortable around a hammer without a little color.