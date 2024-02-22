You've Got To Laugh At These Hilarious Reactions To Reesa Teesa's "Who The F*** Did I Marry" Series To Keep From Crying
"So this man really spoke to himself on the phone for 30 mins?"
Yesterday, BuzzFeed reported on creator Reesa Teesa's viral 50-part "Who The Fuck Did I Marry" video series about her experience being married to someone she describes as a "pathological liar."
The eight-hour playlist, which covers everything from the moment Reesa met her now-ex-husband to their chaotic divorce and every purported lie in between, has gripped over 114 million viewers. In her introduction video, Reesa says the story is incredibly serious and a warning to other women, but "in order to get through it, I have to laugh," she said.
And if you've made it through the entire ride, then you know we all have to laugh so we don't cry. So here are 33 of the absolute most hilarious reactions:
1.
“What did you do this weekend?”— Gemini’s Groove (@atb__william) February 20, 2024
Me: 👁️👁️🤳🏾#whotfdidimarry #ReesaTeesa pic.twitter.com/cF64UKCIZH
2.
Counting the red flags Reesa missed #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/jSZ7Mxo3HV— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) February 20, 2024
3.
Me ignoring all of the red flags if all of my bills were paid in advance and my paycheck was just for me #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/csZ0RtaOjs— brandi hayakawa 🫧 (@beyosaki) February 20, 2024
5.
#whotfdidimarry— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) February 20, 2024
We need to look for a house again
Reesa: pic.twitter.com/QBFrX07ufP
6.
Reesa Teesa saw legion waking up every morning to go to work as a VP of a condiment country in warehouse uniform and said yeah he definitely the regional manager.— Bearded King 🇭🇹 (@ThatZoeJames) February 20, 2024
Whole time this legion:#whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/R6Vf9FEqA0
7.
*any time legion opened his mouth*— mk. (@kalakirwan) February 19, 2024
Reesa Teesa: #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/i90M8z0Fiy
8.
So this man really spoke to himself on the phone for 30 mins 😭😭🥴 #ReesaTeesa— 🥀FAIDA🥀 (@FaidaChik) February 20, 2024
9.
Legion pretending to be on the phone with his brother every morning #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/5QOTecm4HO— brandi hayakawa 🫧 (@beyosaki) February 20, 2024
10.
"he can quote the Bible like no ones business but so can lucifer" #whotfdidimarry— jordan🤍 (@jordan324j) February 19, 2024
I pray I NEVER find me a Legion pic.twitter.com/6p9qQ1MiEn
11.
"They'll accept the offer when they see proof of funds"— Heidi Montag VEVO (@felocidad) February 19, 2024
"We'll show proof of funds when they accept the offer" #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/rOMZBy0lnj
12.
Legion when the sellers asked him to show proof of funds. #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/wTXC299haF— The King of Reads (@TheKingofReads) February 20, 2024
13.
#whotfdidimarry— Beam Queen (@beamqueen916) February 20, 2024
ReesaTeesa: He had the approval from Chase. I saw it.
Legion and his printer: pic.twitter.com/8ALBAQB5oU
15.
We haven’t had such a gripping and compelling storytelling since the Zola story on here years ago #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/45lhyghnha— Ella Ella (@helenofchicago) February 19, 2024
16.
The moment somebody living in a studio offers to buy you a $700,000 house it’s time to wake up #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/XAduXJRWEX— Kyles (@richauntieera) February 20, 2024
17.
Y’all the man told her he was a Vice President of a major condiment company and that he has $699k in a offshore savings account. Whole time he a warehouse worker at a temp agency that just got off unemployment. HELP!!!!!! #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/dqs4UxWwCd— Nia Simone (@neyahparks) February 19, 2024
19.
The moment i discovered that he didn’t have no sisters and was in fact talking to himself for 45 min every morning and then took her to graveyard of a random person i was floored. That man should be in jail #whotfdidimarry #ReesaTeesa pic.twitter.com/jbhr4mFBhr— Cínthia (@aacintiacruz) February 20, 2024
20.
What is this man’s obsession with putting these fake ass offers on these houses #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/iqAW1TNRI2— ✨ (@tataleelee) February 20, 2024
21.
“Lemme pause on the house stuff and tell you about the car” #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/bmyUCFOH5e— MRQS 𐚁 (@thesecularsaint) February 19, 2024
23.
I’m on part 14 of #whotfdidimarry and I’m just honestly confused as to how is there 50 parts to this when I would have left his ass in part 10 when that mf Audi 8 wasn’t delivered to my door. But okay, I’m being patient . pic.twitter.com/aYZ8TOzlwC— Charlee (@His_SmokingGun) February 19, 2024
24.
“that will come back later”— Simmy (@Simmy_Ali) February 20, 2024
me:#whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/sFiWDBxghn
25.
Met him in March and moved him in by April….. #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/MEHNrwy7Vh— Riche Cunty (@butters_de_coco) February 19, 2024
26.
Reesa Teesa said “I wasn’t dumb; I was desperate.”— Fake Cheryl Lynn (@kayelcee901) February 20, 2024
NOW THAT’S A WORD #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/JxWt5wNi5S
27.
I know Scott the realtor is somewhere watching this TikTok like #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/JWdOdcqR2E— Ken✨ (@yagurlknic) February 19, 2024
28.
Reesa Teesa after having the car containing all the clothes and belongings Legion had to his name repossesed. #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/Ar6k3aHh2l— Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) February 20, 2024