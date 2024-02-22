Skip To Content
    You've Got To Laugh At These Hilarious Reactions To Reesa Teesa's "Who The F*** Did I Marry" Series To Keep From Crying

    "So this man really spoke to himself on the phone for 30 mins?"

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, BuzzFeed reported on creator Reesa Teesa's viral 50-part "Who The Fuck Did I Marry" video series about her experience being married to someone she describes as a "pathological liar."

    Image summarizes an article about a popular 8-hour story on a pathological liar, drawing in over 100M people including the author
    BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

    The eight-hour playlist, which covers everything from the moment Reesa met her now-ex-husband to their chaotic divorce and every purported lie in between, has gripped over 114 million viewers. In her introduction video, Reesa says the story is incredibly serious and a warning to other women, but "in order to get through it, I have to laugh," she said.

    TikTok: @reesamteesa / Via tiktok.com

    And if you've made it through the entire ride, then you know we all have to laugh so we don't cry. So here are 33 of the absolute most hilarious reactions:

    1.

    tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @atb__william

    2.

    Twitter: @Biggirlslay

    3.

    NBA / Via Twitter: @beyosaki

    5.

    Starz / Via Twitter: @Biggirlslay

    6.

    NBC Universal Television / Via Twitter: @ThatZoeJames

    7.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @kalakirwan

    8.

    Twitter: @FaidaChik

    9.

    Twitter: @beyosaki

    10.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @jordan324j

    11.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @felocidad

    12.

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @TheKingofReads

    13.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @beamqueen916

    15.

    Twitter: @helenofchicago

    16.

    Twitter: @richauntieera

    17.

    NBC Productions / Via Twitter: @neyahparks

    19.

    Universal Television / Via Twitter: @aacintiacruz

    20.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @tataleelee

    21.

    Twitter: @thesecularsaint

    23.

    Twitter: @His_SmokingGun

    24.

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @Simmy_Ali

    25.

    BET / Via Twitter: @butters_de_coco

    26.

    BET / Via Twitter: @kayelcee901

    27.

    Twitter: @yagurlknic

    28.

    Twitter: @blaqueword