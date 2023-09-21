"I believe both parents should have the opportunity (and the responsibility) of taking paid time off when they have a child," she said.

"My husband and I worked very hard before having a baby to 'split' the mental and physical weight of parenting. This doesn't mean that everything needs to be exactly 50-50, but from the start, it was important to both of us that we were equal caregivers to our son," she continued. "I didn't want to be in a situation where I didn't feel like I could leave home and go away for a week because my husband didn't know how to care for our child without me. His job gave him three months of paternity leave, and he was able to dive in equally with me from the get-go. He has remained incredibly hands-on and does just as much as I do when it comes to raising our son. The video is mainly pointing out how society views this...they see what I'm doing as 'my job' and what he's doing as more of a choice."

