TikTok Users, I Need To Know How The App Has Positively Impacted Your Life

While lawmakers tout currently unfounded security concerns , the app's millions of US users have added to the conversation by noting how detrimental the banning of TikTok could be.

I know I won't be alone in saying this, but TikTok quite literally changed my life. Before BuzzFeed, I worked at a company that repeatedly made decisions I couldn't stand behind. Then, one fateful day, I refreshed BF's careers page and found a job where I could interview creators and write about the internet — much of which takes place on the clock app. And now, lawmakers are trying to take that away.

