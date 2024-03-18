23 Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Honest Answers About What People Say They Miss Most From Their Childhood
#6: "Not having to figure out what to cook every day."
*Stretches back* Hello everyone! I am getting up there in age. My back randomly hurts more, my hip started glitching after a long walk, and my glasses have gotten a bit thicker. And while I 100% appreciate the opportunity to age, it's sometimes nice to look back and reminisce about all the less-stressful parts of childhood. So, this thread caught my eye:
What do you miss most about your childhood?— Chella (@nuellaluchi) February 21, 2024
I spent hours scrolling through all of the nostalgic replies, and curated this list of the best just for you:
1.
these for sureee pic.twitter.com/AepPr0Ve0R— Chenelle🎲 (@l333iaa) February 22, 2024
2.
Not having to pay for anything https://t.co/iGmi22jlsO pic.twitter.com/jpdMyk1fxB— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 9, 2024
3.
Going to sleep in the car and waking up in the bed 😭— IQraa (@iQraafahad) February 22, 2024
4.
The people who are no longer here.— Chef Boyar-Lee (@eightiesERA) February 22, 2024
6.
Not having to figure out what to cook every day pic.twitter.com/eupZzAr3ay— 💙Stephani💙 (@stephanip96) February 22, 2024
8.
Hearing the doorbell ring to play or ringing other kids asking if they could come out— Layziejack (@Theaverageguy11) February 22, 2024
9.
These gems were on TV https://t.co/Co2t97bII5 pic.twitter.com/j1UhaTaNGf— Sam O'Neill (@SamONei66642541) March 10, 2024
11.
Assuming the thoughts of grown ups are superior to yours so EVERYTHING must be in working order, safe and good for you.— 🇵🇸 S (@seriousldn) March 10, 2024
I was in for a mad discovery looool https://t.co/n6pHdBr1OC
12.
Summer holidays,half day schools, play time in the evening https://t.co/hUII4eZE3Q— justagirl 🕊️ (@soumyaa_aa) March 10, 2024
13.
being surrounded by my cousins/sisters more days than not and big family bbqs where everybody got along https://t.co/RnONaKf13X— bag lady. (@sauceytz) March 10, 2024
14.
The bliss of ignorance https://t.co/LOvMNd7Qq8— golden brown (@Rainacornn) March 10, 2024
16.
1. Not paying for anything— NkaTha💥 (@TNkathaMurungi) March 9, 2024
2. No deadlines
3. My heart's role was only to pump blood https://t.co/BLboQ245yI
17.
My only responsibility being going to school https://t.co/gqYHyUPXCi— skating and gymnastics fan (@urazova2022gold) March 9, 2024
18.
Not needing a phone and everyone being so in sync that you just knew when to head outside https://t.co/zkjQP4UUXN— JC Penny’s Top Of The Line Buddy! (@_infatueighties) March 10, 2024
19.
Being spoiled rotten by everyone around me...🥹 https://t.co/AuAZ1vAFL0— 𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜 (@Brwnprincess_) March 10, 2024
20.
How much I used to believe in my talents and dreams. 😭😭 https://t.co/qWFqlpGgSt— B. (@cool_tr3) March 10, 2024
21.
going to the farmers market with my granny 🥲 https://t.co/sJEyp9fPhV— Princess Vanellope 👑🍭 (@incognitoyam) March 10, 2024
22.
playing hide and seek, playing tag, playing marco polo in the swimming pool, playing football at the park until night, playing ding dong ditch (tok tokkie). man what a childhood. https://t.co/L09kb32Ve5— thanos was right. 🇿🇦❤️🏆 (@ofentse_thegoat) March 10, 2024
23.
My parents being younger and healthier. It hurts to see them age. https://t.co/8vejYFxhp3— Finner (@Finnertext) March 9, 2024