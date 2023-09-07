9. "Boomers are more OK with mediocrity. Millennials are obsessed with hustle culture and if you're not working a job with two side gigs or pursuing your passion, they think you're not doing anything at all."

"It's OK to clock into a boring job, clock out, chill with a friend, go to bed, rinse and repeat. A lot of younger people either have forgotten or haven't learned how to enjoy the little things in life yet and appreciate life for what it is, instead of being sad about what it isn't."

–u/DecafWriter