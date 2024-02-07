1. "I was on a first date. It was actually the perfect date. The guy said absolutely everything right, we laughed, it was a great time. We order pudding, and this guy's whole demeanor changes. He says, 'So when should we tell our parents?' And I am confused. 'About what?' He says, 'The wedding date. I'm thinking March, April? What about you?' I met him 90 minutes ago. I say, 'Oh, if you were getting married, you should have told me so we didn't waste time on this date.' He continues to push."

"I interrupt and say, 'Hey, I'm not marrying you. Especially after one date.' This guy stands up, starts yelling and screaming about how I was leading him on, was I cheating on him, after 'all we've been through, how could [I] do this to him,' I mean, like full melt down. I'm so shocked.



My date tries to grab at me. I'm in a wheelchair and try to push away, but he grabs it, pulls me forward. An tiny elderly couple had been watching us. They both grabbed their canes, and came to our table, put themselves between us. She pulled me away. The elderly man waved his cane at my crazy date, told him he would call the police if he didn't leave the place this instant. Eventually, crazy date left, and of course didn't pay his half of the bill. The elderly couple wouldn't let me pay, so they took care of it. They took me home in their van. We realized they live only a street or two away from my flat. We exchanged addresses and phone numbers. I had Christmas dinner at their house 8 months later. We stayed in touch, even after I moved. They've both passed, now, but they were amazing people."

