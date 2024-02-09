11. "When I was in my early 20s, I had went downtown for a fun night (drinking) with friends, but ended up getting separated from them and left alone in a downtown parking lot. I was completely and utterly incoherent — unable to find my phone or any of my belongings, and I had no idea where I was. Completely vulnerable."

"I remember standing next to a pole sobbing, hardly able to stand or walk, and crying while groups of people passed and, finally, a gentleman approached me asking if I was OK. I was so scared to answer him because I was thinking the absolute worst. He then said, 'Ma’am, where are your friends, why are you alone, do you need help?'

I finally replied and told him that my friends had left me, couldn’t tell where I was, and needed to get home. He insisted that he give me a ride home and that he’d keep me safe. I was so, so scared to accept, but at the time, I thought it was my only option to getting home. I felt paralyzed with fear. Yet, he plugged my address into his GPS, and soon enough, I was outside my house. Before I got out of the car, he told me, 'This world is an ugly place for a woman. I understand why you are scared. I hope that you find better friends.' I continued to cry and tell him both sorry and thank you profusely for helping me. I woke up the next day half embarrassed and half thankful. I’m convinced that I met an angel that night."



—Anonymous