"There's Not Enough To Justify The Risk": 17 People Debated Whether Sleepovers Are Good For Kids
In 2016, a survey found that 89% of Australian parents say they will not allow their child to attend a sleepover due to safety concerns. This sentiment is global, leading more and more parents to be cautious when considering sending their kids away overnight. And while the decision is personal, it's also controversial, as some feel that sleepovers are an essential part of growing up.
So, it's not surprising that Twitter user @WhyVeeES went viral for asking: "What's in sleepovers that children who don't go to them are socially missing out on?"
What’s in sleepovers that children who don’t go to them are socially missing out on?— y. (@WhyVeeES) October 1, 2023
Here are the most thought-provoking replies:
1.
You need to learn that your parents might not be normal, and you need to learn that other kids parents might be better or worse. Learn what you like and don’t like. What makes you lucky and unlucky. What you wanna do as a mom in the future, and what you never wanna do.— 【 𝐭 𝐨 𝐫 𝐬 𝐝 𝐚 𝐠 】 (@RevatiStan) October 3, 2023
2.
Sleepovers cement friendships in a very intimate way - you're sharing close personal space and routines with your friends in a way that you can't do if you're just hanging out. You're being included in their everyday life - eating their food, using their shower, etc.— Vile Creature, CEO (@SweatyCritter) October 2, 2023
3.
Nothing. It's just one potential childhood activity. Folks just like to pretend they are advocating for something for clicks and views. "You're cultivating social distrust!" And if it is? Have you met society though?!? They will be okay. Lmao!— The New Vanguard (@AquariusOnFire) October 1, 2023
4.
if a child is in a group of 5 friends and 4 of them are having frequent sleepovers, the child not allowed to attend will be inherently less connected to the rest of the group by not being there https://t.co/yfTdePGBAU— isol (@infernosols) October 2, 2023
5.
This was my only contact with non-evangelical culture until I was in college pretty much lol https://t.co/Hy7vxMWLku— “The New Thoreau” 🌴🌺🍌⛈️🌍 (@TheNewThoreau) October 2, 2023
6.
Being up with your friends at 4am and not being able to sleep because you and your friends keep laughing at everything is such a formative experience https://t.co/YRiwAuJCXu— joe biden’s face lift (@thisisnefertiti) October 3, 2023
7.
Not enough to justify the risks. I know that much. https://t.co/iv2XJjIxTS— whew chile (@amazinglyalia) October 2, 2023
8.
Confessing ‘I think I’m gay’ to your friends at 13 under the cover of darkness https://t.co/qNphRFRAV1— Sophia (@0ldoini) October 2, 2023
9.
watching lyric videos on youtube, reading each others wattpad fanfics, trying to contain your laughter at 3am, omegle, creating forts out of blankets, interacting with their family, watching the inbetweeners, telling scary stories and struggling to fall asleep https://t.co/jXFozv24Th— Iveta (@1998deliciouss) October 3, 2023
10.
Would routinely go over my best friends house during weekdays and weekends during HS because my family situation wasn't great. https://t.co/koq4n7NyxN— Rizz-Swag-Vibes and Allied Trades Joint Board (@ArmsteadVan) October 2, 2023
11.
I would've never heard the music my friend's parents played and I would've never perused their books/CDs/DVDs and read/watched those things if I had stayed home doing homework and chores https://t.co/ByVKH9IlBt— Dora la exploradora 💜 (@Missy_dee811) October 1, 2023
12.
there are secrets you'll share at night that you just won't during the day! it's extra bonding! https://t.co/Z6UKieV7wW— #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) October 2, 2023
13.
actully, being out of their parents line of sight for a night is good for kids. https://t.co/d0tBZrsWUM— 🦊Cdre aspen-maxwell also available on BlueSky (@jkmurcury9) October 3, 2023
14.
“you awake?” - proceeds to discuss the deepest thoughts ever discussed at 9 years old https://t.co/C276cezFFc— Dame da Xevk (@damedumbass01) October 4, 2023
15.
Not a damn thing! https://t.co/j6eAaqPsu2— Nai 🇭🇹 (@MwenReleNaomi) October 1, 2023
16.
One time my friends had a sleepover and I wasn’t allowed to go, and I swear it felt like everybody came back best friends without me😂 they had sooo many inside jokes and stories from the weekend lol https://t.co/49fnF1fd2K— thee houston hairstylist🌻 (@desdollas) October 2, 2023
17.
Trauma. Maybe fun but also maybe trauma so eh https://t.co/4N51d9dgS4— Glen Coco (@JazDntGivAFck) October 2, 2023