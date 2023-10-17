"All others in my team already have family and kids. I am the only one without kids or, as others said, responsibilities. They asked me to do the additional work to help Ava out. I said no. I sympathize with Ava. But she made a decision to have a baby, and I cannot work extra hours every day to help her."

"My coworkers said I was being an asshole for not helping. I told them if they cared so much, let us all help together. Then everyone will have extra hours to work. They complained they cannot since they have family to get back to and responsibilities. I said I have my own life, too. Either we all help together, taking turns, or we don't help.

I am not going to sacrifice all my days for her. None of them want to help, and I let our boss know. He hired a temporary replacement for Ava. Ava and the rest of my colleagues are calling me a asshole now. Am I?"

