Though the post certainly struck a nerve with some hosts who attempted to justify their long chore lists or lack of faith in guests with their property, others were overwhelmingly in agreement.

"I agree. I got into this expecting to have to clean up messes, do a lot of laundry, and replace things at a much faster rate than I’d like," user u/kaytay3000 said. "It’s the cost of doing business and I built those expenses into my business plan. I’ve learned all kinds of cleaning hacks and handyman tricks and generally enjoyed being a host. I’ve had a few bad guests but consider it par for the course. I used those as learning experiences and have made changes to make sure I’m prepared for the next bump in the road."