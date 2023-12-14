"I asked my parents to show me their invitations. They did not have it with them so I pulled out the one I had ready for this. I showed them the time on the invitation. I asked them what time they showed up. They said that they were only five minutes late and that I was an asshole for not waiting."

"I pulled up my text messages and my email. Both provided a time stamp of when they showed up 35 minutes late. They said that if I knew they were going to be late that I should have planned for it like my siblings. I told them that I had not put up with their bullshit since I graduated from high school and asked why they thought I would start now almost 15 years later? I told them that my siblings could coddle them all they wanted but to enjoy their time with me they had better learn to be punctual.

They said I was disrespectful and if I did not like their behavior that was entirely my problem. I agreed and said I would be handling all my time with them the exact same way."

