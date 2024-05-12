Well, what you may not have known is that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign has a verified TikTok account with just over 318,000 followers — yes, a TIKTOK ACCOUNT.
According to campaign officials, their 2024 strategy includes using “every tool we have to reach young voters where they are,” and while they utilize TikTok, they'll be embracing “enhanced security measures,” NBC News reported.
As you may have predicted, people are not happy with Biden using an app he's trying to ban to gain more votes. This rang especially true earlier this week when the Biden/Harris campaign account participated in a TikTok trend set to rapper Kendrick Lamar's new song, "Euphoria," in which the campaign called out unfavorable actions by former president Donald Trump.
And while the video was seemingly meant to "diss" Trump for his past words and actions, it backfired. Instead, many pointed out the hypocrisy of using a platform you claim isn't safe and should be banned. Here's what people are saying:
Could not possibly make a bigger case for pandering. 😒
— 🏜️SHERIFF✮HUNNY✮BUCKIIN🏜️ (@IngusTheGreat) May 9, 2024