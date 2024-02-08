Skip To Content
People Across The Internet Have Jokes About Southwest Airlines' Newly Unveiled Seat Design

Well...that backfired.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

Early this month, Southwest Airlines excitedly shared a look at their new plane interiors, which they say feature an updated cabin design, larger overhead bins, in-seat power ports, and a revamped seat design.

@southwestair

New fit check! 💯 Introducing our updated cabin design and new seats! You can catch this interior on new aircraft deliveries beginning next year. Not to mention our ongoing rollout of adding bigger overhead bins and in-seat power ports to our current planes!

♬ Originalton - CENKGO
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

Part of the unveiling came in the form of a now-viral TikTok that didn't quite receive the reaction Southwest may have been looking for. In the video, which has been viewed about 9.3 million times since posting, the airline reminds potential customers of what the seats on their planes used to look like...

&quot;The plane interior you see...&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

...and here is the upgraded interior passengers can expect.

&quot;The upgraded interior coming next year&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

In the comment section of the video, some people noted how nice it'll be to have a place to set their phones and tablets.

Screenshot from the Southwest Airline TikTok
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

However, the overwhelming majority of responses centered around the seats and how they appear relatively thin.

Screenshot from the Southwest Airline TikTok
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

Like, thin, thin.

Screenshot from the Southwest Airline TikTok
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

People called the seats skinny...

&quot;Ozempic seats&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

...joking that they appear to be "one ply."

&quot;Those seats are 1 ply&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

And this led many to question the comfortability. One person wrote, "So we get thinner, more uncomfortable seats with a heart on it."

&quot;So we get thinner, more uncomfortable seats with a heart on it&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

Another seemingly sarcastically said, "I've always wondered when airlines would start catering to people like us who enjoy relaxing on slates of granite."

&quot;I&#x27;ve always wondered when airlines would start catering to people like us who enjoy relaxing on slates of granite.&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

There were even comparisons to lawn chairs.

&quot;We are getting lawn chairs!&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

The new design left viewers confused.

&quot;What I&#x27;m seeing is rockhard seats&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

They questioned whether the seats are truly an improvement...

&quot;Are the improvements on board with us?&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

...and suggested the price of a flight in those seats may be worth less than the previous layout. "Will the prices [be] going down in proportion with the reduction of cushioning," someone commented.

&quot;Will the prices being going down in proportion with the reduction of cushioning?&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

Brimming with shade, a lot of people said this was the "best Delta ad [they've] ever seen."

&quot;The best Delta ad I&#x27;ve seen&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com
*Aggressively books a Delta flight*
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com
&quot;You just earned yourself a Delta customer&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com
&quot;I just booked with Delta !&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

So basically, the new design seems to have completely backfired.

&quot;The way this has completely backfired&quot;
TikTok: Southwest Airlines / Via tiktok.com

BuzzFeed reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment on the response their new design received. We'll update you if we hear back. 

What do you think of the new seats? Let us know in the comments.