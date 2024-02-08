Part of the unveiling came in the form of a now-viral TikTok that didn't quite receive the reaction Southwest may have been looking for. In the video, which has been viewed about 9.3 million times since posting, the airline reminds potential customers of what the seats on their planes used to look like...
...and here is the upgraded interior passengers can expect.
In the comment section of the video, some people noted how nice it'll be to have a place to set their phones and tablets.
However, the overwhelming majority of responses centered around the seats and how they appear relatively thin.
Like, thin, thin.
People called the seats skinny...
...joking that they appear to be "one ply."
And this led many to question the comfortability. One person wrote, "So we get thinner, more uncomfortable seats with a heart on it."
Another seemingly sarcastically said, "I've always wondered when airlines would start catering to people like us who enjoy relaxing on slates of granite."
There were even comparisons to lawn chairs.
The new design left viewers confused.
They questioned whether the seats are truly an improvement...
...and suggested the price of a flight in those seats may be worth less than the previous layout. "Will the prices [be] going down in proportion with the reduction of cushioning," someone commented.
Brimming with shade, a lot of people said this was the "best Delta ad [they've] ever seen."
So basically, the new design seems to have completely backfired.
BuzzFeed reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment on the response their new design received. We'll update you if we hear back.