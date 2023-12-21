Skip To Content
A Bunch Of Literal Strangers Just Embarked On A 9-Month Cruise Together, And I Don't Know If That's Exciting Or Terrifying

A 9-month cruise sounds like fun at first, but then the idea immediately stresses me out.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

Can you imagine spending nine months on a boat with about 2,500 strangers? Yes? No? Well, that exact situation has people looking on in awe as passengers have began filling out timelines with first-hand stories about Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas cruise liner.

Dubbed the "Ultimate World Cruise," this 274-night adventure officially set sail from Miami on December 10 and won't make its final stop until returning September 10, 2024. In between then and now, passengers who choose to remain for each leg will visit over 150 destinations, 7 continents, and over 60 countries. However, it's important to note that guests do not have to reserve a room onboard for all nine months.

If you're feelin' yourself, you can opt for the full trip, or, if you just want to get your feet wet, you can choose one or more legs. The first wraps around North and South America, featuring 36 destinations like the Caribbean, Cozumel, Antartica, Brazil, and more. This part stretches across 64 nights.

A map of the world
Then comes the Asia and Pacific tour, featuring Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, India, and more. This portion lasts for 87(!) nights and totals 87 destinations.

Arrows showing the second leg of the world cruise
One of the shorter legs cruises for 63 nights and grants passengers a chance to visit 44 Middle East and Mediterranean destinations including Dubai, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain, and more.

Circle showing the route for the cruise
And before arriving back at the original port, the final leg is the "Europe and Beyond" cruise, which spans 63 nights and 40 destinations including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, and more.

Arrow showing another leg of the cruise
My brain is struggling to even comprehend having enough energy to visit all of these locations, but you can view the cruise's full itinerary here

If this is all sounding expensive AF, that's because it is. If you pay in full at the time of your booking, the starting price for (windowless) interior rooms is $53,999 per person for the entire nine months. And if you want a room with a lil' window view of the ocean? That'll run you $58,499.

Prices for the cruise
This price also includes: business class airfare to and from the origin port; a stay at a hotel the night before your cruise takes off, as well as a welcome gala; transportation between your airport, hotel, and the ship; excursions of 7 World Wonders; a deluxe beverage package; laundry services; gratuities; and Wi-Fi and steaming. 

The boat itself grants guests access to: a spa and fitness center, stores, original productions, several dining options, children's programs, pools, mini golf, wine tastings, rock climbing, parties, and more. (Some of these come with additional prices.)

If you're only interested in a specific leg of the tour, prices vary depending on the destination, but you can expect the cheapest options to be about $12,499 per person for the Americas, $16,799 for the Asia Pacific portion, $13,599 for the Middle East and Mediterranean, and $12,899 for the Europe and beyond.

Prices for the cruise
Since departing, dozens of passengers began vlogging their life aboard the Serenade, and it's such a strange concept that people cannot turn away from their screens. Almost immediately, questions arose about how humans can be stuck together for so long — or how couples and family could survive spending months in a single room together. One person commented, "I just know there's going to be love triangles and drama, and I'm here for it. Where is Bravo?"

&quot;I just know there&#x27;s going to be love triangles and drama and I&#x27;m here for it.&quot;
Which led to some wild predictions...

Twitter: @agostinhozinga

Twitter: @honeyscube

Twitter: @thedammit_man

Twitter: @JulianneHannes

Twitter: @gingerfriz

Twitter: @financemose

Others are living vicariously through those with thousands to blow on cruises. "Oh y'all got money, money," another person wrote. "I'm traveling in the world from my broke living room."

&quot;I&#x27;m traveling in the world from my broke living room.&quot;
Some asked passengers logistical questions, like, "Are there people working remotely for their jobs on the ship?" Which a passenger confirmed is happening.

&quot;Yes!&quot;
And: "How do prescriptions work?" To which the same passenger said they ordered a nine-month supply ahead of time.

&quot;We just filled the full 9 month supply so we&#x27;d be set&quot;
Others simply cannot fathom the idea of living nine months in the most "affordable" room option, which can be devoid of windows. Someone posed: "Who are the therapists on this ship," as it's hard to imagine emotions not running high after so long.

&quot;Who are the therapists on this ship.&quot;
It low-key feels like a social experiment.

Twitter: @plantbasedvibes

Or the next season's plot of White Lotus.

Twitter: @yuungflava

Honestly, the idea of going on a long trip sounds fun at first, but then I know I'd start to feel stuck very quickly...and then trapped.

Twitter: @_Nwai

In essence:

Twitter: @ThatDudeMCFLY

But! People have started making their own predictions for the passenger's fate.

Twitter: @finelinekat

What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments.