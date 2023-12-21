Can you imagine spending nine months on a boat with about 2,500 strangers? Yes? No? Well, that exact situation has people looking on in awe as passengers have began filling out timelines with first-hand stories about Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas cruise liner.
Dubbed the "Ultimate World Cruise," this 274-night adventure officially set sail from Miami on December 10 and won't make its final stop until returning September 10, 2024. In between then and now, passengers who choose to remain for each leg will visit over 150 destinations, 7 continents, and over 60 countries. However, it's important to note that guests do not have to reserve a room onboard for all nine months.
If you're feelin' yourself, you can opt for the full trip, or, if you just want to get your feet wet, you can choose one or more legs. The first wraps around North and South America, featuring 36 destinations like the Caribbean, Cozumel, Antartica, Brazil, and more. This part stretches across 64 nights.
Then comes the Asia and Pacific tour, featuring Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, India, and more. This portion lasts for 87(!) nights and totals 87 destinations.
One of the shorter legs cruises for 63 nights and grants passengers a chance to visit 44 Middle East and Mediterranean destinations including Dubai, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain, and more.
And before arriving back at the original port, the final leg is the "Europe and Beyond" cruise, which spans 63 nights and 40 destinations including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, and more.
My brain is struggling to even comprehend having enough energy to visit all of these locations, but you can view the cruise's full itinerary here.