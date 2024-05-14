These Menus From Formula One Are Going Viral For Very, Very Obvious Reasons

Officials seem to be aiming at making the weekend more affordable for everyday fans overall. The Campus Pass, aka the three-day general admission ticket, started at $150 per day this year — which is down compared to last year's $590 price, USA Today reports

Likewise, concessions were offered from over 60 local vendors. “It's not lost on me that the tickets are expensive. So, I'm always talking to the concessionaire about trying to keep concession prices lower. With inflation, cost of goods has gone up, not just the cost to operate,” Garfinkel said. “We do have significant, over 65, independent kitchens on site. We have a lot of different vendors, a lot of different purveyors. We have to run power to all these sites, water, all these things. It’s expensive, but we try not to pass that off on the consumer in terms of crazy prices. People have to be able to come out and be able to eat, drink, and have a good time. And so we try to focus on those things."