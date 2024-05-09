...they sell tiny houses that are actually kind of cute and very livable.
AND anyone can buy one for under $20,000.
In a market where the average home price in the US hovers around $387,600 amid rising rent, grocery, and gas costs, it's not hard to see why the tiny price tag tempts some.
Upon seeing one of Amazon's prefabricated homes, a Twitter user spoke truth to many people's feelings by saying, "This is just about the only house I will be able to afford."
Even our own BuzzFeed audience was impressed. One person commented, "I'm glad these exist because it's changing the traditional homebuying landscape. the reality is that homes are unattainable for people and we can't all just get 'better' jobs or continue paying rent at these prices."
Adding to the discussion, another person wrote, "My husband and I have been talking about something like this for years. We own our house and have an extra half-acre lot adjoining it. I'd like to get a tiny house like this and set it toward the back of the lot so that when my mom is no longer able to live on her own, she could still have her own place...but she'd be literally right in our backyard."
"And when we got older ourselves and our daughter is married and has kids, we could move into the tiny house and she could have the main house."