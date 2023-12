To illustrate, Misty meticulously dabs a bit of foundation on the sponge and begins rubbing the cream into her shoes. "I've ruined so many pillows and couches and clothing because of this foundation getting all over it," she explains. "It's really tedious and time consuming — especially the ribbons and elastics. I'm going through a pair of pointe shoes within a couple of hours, so I have to do a couple of these a night. This is the reality for a lot of Black and brown dancers."