I Laughed So Hard At These 15 Text Message Exchanges That My Neighbors Told Me To Quiet Down

"Lack toast and told her aunt" = lactose intolerant.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I stumbled across a subreddit called r/GoodFakeTexts, where users share text exchanges that may or may not be fake, but they're hilarious either way. To brighten the beginning of your week, here's some of my faves:

1. This offer that's so low, it's laugh-worthy:

person says they wont go lower than 700 on a sale and when the other offers 200 the first person has them go to a comedy club
Reddit: TwinDealing / Via reddit.com

2. This borderline cruel rejection:

person asks for an address because they&#x27;re spending the night and then gets sent the address to the animal shelter
Reddit: Jesta23 / Via reddit.com

3. This Italian exchange student who is still learning English:

good night, rest in peace
Reddit: LiQUiD-KNiVES / Via reddit.com

4. This very, very discreet moniker:

don&#x27;t save my name as anything sketchy - and the person&#x27;s contact name is not my drug dealer
Reddit: ShirleyRodriguezj / Via reddit.com

5. This exchange where their friend's heart was in the right place but their grammar wasn't:

are you lack toast and told her aunt
Reddit: throwaway488C / Via reddit.com

6. This incredibly drastic reaction to being told "no":

asking mom for money and when the response is no they send a picture of them stepping on a crack to go along with the saying, step on a crack you&#x27;ll break your mother&#x27;s back
Reddit: Elnano139 / Via reddit.com

7. This godforsaken nightmare scenario:

large spider in a cup of coffee
Reddit: Fr3nchT0astCrunch / Via reddit.com

8. This failed attempt at flirting:

what are you wearing, with the person responding, the full armor of god
Reddit: kevinsucks435 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who, like me, is spiraling in adulthood:

i don&#x27;t like being an adult, take me out
Reddit: Agogformosan / Via reddit.com

10. This. Whatever this is:

photo sent of feet holding as if they are hands
Reddit: Kerry-Holliday / Via reddit.com

11. This humanoid cat:

cat selfie
Reddit: notablecalame / Via reddit.com

12. This person who may or may not be struggling with a bit of an Electra complex:

person on a dating app says craig is also the name of their dad so it&#x27;s throwing them off so the guy says, that&#x27;s ok i prefer to go by my nickname, daddy
Reddit: ExcellentDiscussion8 / Via reddit.com

13. This person who tried to leave their partner for...their partner:

someone says they found someone better and it turns out to be the partner&#x27;s fake account
Reddit: potshotsrambor45 / Via reddit.com

14. This adorable cat that is worth an exception:

cute cat photo sent to the landlord who originally said no pets
Reddit: Melodicgdf / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this wife who wants her husband to try a little bit harder:

wife asking husband to take her out to dinner and he says, i don&#x27;t go out with married women sorry
Reddit: Fruit_Punch96 / Via reddit.com