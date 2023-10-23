Besides, the joy of giving out candy should come from seeing children happy and excited to celebrate. Who cares where they come from?

"You're the asshole," user sjsyed said. "Where is the rule that says kids have to trick-or-treat where they live? ... On my street, there are very few trick-or-treaters. Last year, I was giving out double handfuls of candy to the kids, because barely anyone showed up. I would be THRILLED if I got a ton of kids. If I knew that kids were coming to my street on purpose, that would actually encourage me to step it up a notch. If it bothers you so much to give candy to poor children, then just don’t give candy at all. Stay inside, turn off your porch light, and count your money or something, you Halloween grinch."