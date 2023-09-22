    I Had To Look At These Cringey Texts From People's Exes Through My Fingers Because The Secondhand Embarrassment Is Real

    If your ex is consistently asking for your Netflix password, please block them.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've ever gotten a weird, cringey, or low-key desperate text from an ex, then welcome! These 16 people can totally relate and they even shared screenshots from their own inbox for us to get secondhand embarrassment from.

    Bravo / Via giphy.com

    1. This person says they updated their relationship status on social media, and their ex coincidentally reached out right away after a year of ghosting:

    we haven&#x27;t spoken in awhile and you just brush me off like nothing
    u/mkasd / Via reddit.com

    2. This person's ex of six months randomly messaged to remind them to renew their Netflix subscription:

    your netflix expires tomorrow could you please renew it
    u/drashtant23 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person recently got engaged and an ex felt the need to comment on her and her partner's announcement photo:

    you were the guy she told me not to worry about, congrats
    mister_chainsaw / Via reddit.com

    4. This person says their ex sends this question every few months:

    still in a happy relationship?
    LOTRspartan / Via reddit.com

    5. This person and their ex broke up nearly 25 years ago — but that hasn't stopped the ex from bragging about their accomplishments in their Instagram comment section:

    i see your inflatable and raise you a 50K in-ground pool and got tub for my teenagers
    meatball_guard / Via reddit.com

    6. This person got a famous "oops, wrong person" text at 1:30 a.m.:

    long message about rejecting a girl and going back to bed being played off as a wrong person text
    murphy_girl / Via reddit.com

    7. This person's ex keeps trying to win them back with cupcakes:

    hope you enjoy your cupcake, anything to make your day brighter, and the ex responds with i&#x27;m confused
    u/Mustardforyou / Via reddit.com

    8. This person's ex wife tried to make them jealous by showing off their new partner:

    the person responds to the photo saying, are you serious, while i&#x27;m happy for you this is a bit childish
    u/dmuppet / Via reddit.com

    9. This person says they haven't spoken to their ex-husband in two years, but he keeps trying to gain access to her streaming services:

    can you send me the hulu login
    marithrowsaway / Via reddit.com

    10. This person's ex says they'll take them back if they cough up $50:

    i think i will give you a chance but only on one condition, that you pay me $50
    TwitterExodus / Via reddit.com

    11. This person's ex-wife decided to randomly update them on their new job:

    person saying they&#x27;re something for 5.99 a month because they got desperate for their wisdom tooth surgery
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    12. This person's ex went fishing for compliments and immediately regretted it:

    back to back messages trying to flirt and then asking if they have the wrong number
    TheDataMonster / Via reddit.com

    13. This person's ex tried to flirt but then faced a brutal slap of rejection:

    if i asked you to have sex before i died, would you do it, and the person responds with a no
    Dehimoth / Via reddit.com

    14. This person received a weird, drunk text from their ex:

    what are you doing baby girl, call me, please, ur voice
    rhcp1fleafan / Via reddit.com

    15. This person's ex-fiancé doesn't really approve of their new partner:

    good dog she is ugly
    PetSwants / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, this person says they haven't spoken to their ex in years, but he randomly messaged and suggested they spontaneously hangout:

    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    What's the cringiest message you've ever received from an ex? Let us know in the comments.