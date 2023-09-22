I Had To Look At These Cringey Texts From People's Exes Through My Fingers Because The Secondhand Embarrassment Is Real

If you've ever gotten a weird, cringey, or low-key desperate text from an ex, then welcome! These 16 people can totally relate and they even shared screenshots from their own inbox for us to get secondhand embarrassment from.
1.This person says they updated their relationship status on social media, and their ex coincidentally reached out right away after a year of ghosting:
2.This person's ex of six months randomly messaged to remind them to renew their Netflix subscription:
3.This person recently got engaged and an ex felt the need to comment on her and her partner's announcement photo:
4.This person says their ex sends this question every few months:
5.This person and their ex broke up nearly 25 years ago — but that hasn't stopped the ex from bragging about their accomplishments in their Instagram comment section:
6.This person got a famous "oops, wrong person" text at 1:30 a.m.:
7.This person's ex keeps trying to win them back with cupcakes:
8.This person's ex wife tried to make them jealous by showing off their new partner:
9.This person says they haven't spoken to their ex-husband in two years, but he keeps trying to gain access to her streaming services:
10.This person's ex says they'll take them back if they cough up $50:
11.This person's ex-wife decided to randomly update them on their new job:
12.This person's ex went fishing for compliments and immediately regretted it:
13.This person's ex tried to flirt but then faced a brutal slap of rejection:
14.This person received a weird, drunk text from their ex:
15.This person's ex-fiancé doesn't really approve of their new partner:
16.And finally, this person says they haven't spoken to their ex in years, but he randomly messaged and suggested they spontaneously hangout:
