"Make Sure It's Adults Only": 26 People Revealed Their Most Controversial Travel Opinion
"We did not fly across the country to a new state just for you to still eat McDonald's. It’s time to try a new restaurant."
After attempting trips with friends, I know I'm not the best travel buddy. I like to have an itinerary, go on excursions, and be out the door sometime in the morning so we have a full day to see everything. Others...well they're more go with the flow. Everyone has their preferences, and that fact was especially demonstrated when Twitter user @abigvle recently went viral after asking: "What travel/vacation opinion would have you like this?"
What travel/vacation opinion would have you like this? pic.twitter.com/ERfjnepXbw— bedroom bully 🇯🇲. (@abigvle) September 29, 2023
And WOW, did people sound off in the comments. Here's what they said:
1.
We did not fly across the country to a new state just for you to still eat McDonalds. It’s time to try a new restaurant.— Khalid (@ImKowabunga) October 1, 2023
2.
Not gonna go on vacation while I owe other people money.— Phil Stamper (@TrustInPhil) October 2, 2023
3.
you can lay down all day at home, plan some excursions or stay your ass in the house wherever you at https://t.co/mZgybaApp6— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) October 2, 2023
4.
If going on vacation means going into debt then you shouldn’t be going.— Kedric (@KedricKEDRICK) October 3, 2023
5.
Disney is not a vacation. I refuse to drop that much money on a trip that requires a special planner to get all the good reservations so I can walk miles on the surface of the sun with children who won’t remember the trip.— Unfinished Symphony (@shugaplummy) October 3, 2023
6.
When you travel to regions that rely heavily on tourism (like the Caribbean) remember that it's a real place with real people who exist whether you're there or not. Respect the fact that people live where you vacation and stop treating islands and their citizens like playthings. https://t.co/lfNcMvzL6Y— star•gyal (@beequammie) October 1, 2023
7.
I don't wanna do tourist s**t. lol 😂— YellowsClub (@yellowsclub) October 1, 2023
8.
It’s okay to see tourist-y shit when you’re traveling, because, you are in fact a Tourist https://t.co/NaSLGlDhxK— 🦇🎃hannah🎃🦇 (@dogfanhan) October 3, 2023
9.
when locals from places like hawaii and puerto rico tell tourists not to travel there because you’re making it harder for them to live but you still do, i think less of you as a person. https://t.co/38d5zxqg59— fico (@puertofico) October 3, 2023
10.
If you’re inviting people on your birthday trip, you need to pay for the hotel/Airbnb arrangements. https://t.co/ewaDKoi55E— ❀ (@Living_lolo) October 1, 2023
11.
Camping Fucken sucks. Why would I go somewhere to stay in worse conditions than I do in my own house. https://t.co/pCPZIRxQnc— Luke (@WS_PapaFen) October 3, 2023
12.
A plane is a confined space, so getting off it is ALWAYS going to take forever. Sit down, be patient, and wait your turn.— Clint Midwestwood (@ClintOfChicago) October 2, 2023
13.
You can be living paycheck to paycheck and still deserve to save up and take a vacation. https://t.co/kjQbVadx7t— Jessie Drinks Soda (@SpidrJessie) October 3, 2023
14.
If it's your turn to scout for resorts, make sure it's "Adults Only." Nobody feels like being on neighborhood watch mode for other people kids dammet!— THIGHTANIC 🤿SURVIVOR (@JustKewlin) October 1, 2023
15.
Not all friends are good travel companions— Laish (@ArtLaish) October 1, 2023
But someone not being a good travel companion doesn’t make them a bad friend (inherently)
Spare the friendship and travel with people who vacation similarly to you. https://t.co/T5vy2Kmid8
16.
We don’t need to do everything together. Build an itinerary with your own personal time included— Aokiji Jr (@BeachKneegrrrrr) October 2, 2023
17.
i think ppl should learn the basics of the official language before they go to a country . it's easier for the locals when u interact with them & u can actually enjoy yourself without whipping out a translator every 5 seconds https://t.co/KvzhuxVYOp— bri (@briallysia) October 2, 2023
18.
1. Tour companies are not overrated they’re helpful in navigating said city i suggest Viator.— Lia Monè (@AMB0915) October 2, 2023
2. Form your own opinions about travel destinations. If someone hated a place, you may love it & vice versa. Social media made this weird
3. Buy a luggage scale & packing cubes.
19.
Paris is overrated and nasty. There are other places in France worth visiting and much nicer, like Lyon, Nice, Strasbourg, and Annecy. https://t.co/jquRQLkAgF— Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) October 2, 2023
21.
Book yo shit, tell the group later and let people opt in and out as they please.— Regis Kelling (@Legendary_Guy) October 2, 2023
22.
You don't have to leave the country to "travel".— Pretti Dope 💫 (@PrettiDope) October 1, 2023
23.
I need complimentary breakfast at the hotel I’m staying at even if I don’t plan on eating it, just in case I do plan on eating it— YO MAMAS FAVORITE DJ (@DJGENERALMEALZ) October 1, 2023
24.
If you aren’t ready to have breakfast at 8 and be out the door for adventures by 10 am at latest, do not come on the trip with me. https://t.co/uEVcix7ToY— This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) October 1, 2023
25.
most of “travel culture” is colonialism https://t.co/KriuABmRM5— 🦋🌸Gimme the Lute🌸🦋 סלע (@moontwerk) October 2, 2023
26.
# of countries visited as a flex is a little silly lol https://t.co/PPkhIzoyoV— Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) October 2, 2023