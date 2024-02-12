Skip To Content
    Here Are 21 Of The Best Moments To Come Out Of Nickelodeon's Unhinged Super Bowl Broadcast

    Sandy truly did not need a helmet on land.

    Alexa Lisitza
    Last night, Nickelodeon broadcasted Super Bowl LVIII live from Bikini Bottom, and the show was anything but dull.

    View this video on YouTube
    NFL / Via youtube.com

    In a campy take on the traditional Super Bowl, characters SpongeBob and Patrick led the show as hosts alongside sports commentators Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson. The airing was full of slime, Krabby Patties, cameos, and tons of tongue-in-cheek jokes. Here are some of the best moments, according to the internet:

    1.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @jadawadas

    2.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @aprilreads414

    3.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @cloverrblooms

    4.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @big_business_

    5.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @picturesofpoets

    6.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @NeoJane8

    7.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @Jose__Bruhh

    8.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @rudy_betrayed

    9.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @ChaseDaniel

    10.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @travisakers

    11.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @MySportsUpdate

    12.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @ButterIsPro

    13.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @ErinUlti

    14.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @nhllex

    15.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @PopBase

    16.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @JetSetHan

    17.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @PapiGioEatsAss

    18.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @MyBookie

    19.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @coleadamss

    20.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @awfulannouncing

    21.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @funnybrad