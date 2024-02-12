Here Are 21 Of The Best Moments To Come Out Of Nickelodeon's Unhinged Super Bowl Broadcast
Sandy truly did not need a helmet on land.
Last night, Nickelodeon broadcasted Super Bowl LVIII live from Bikini Bottom, and the show was anything but dull.
In a campy take on the traditional Super Bowl, characters SpongeBob and Patrick led the show as hosts alongside sports commentators Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson. The airing was full of slime, Krabby Patties, cameos, and tons of tongue-in-cheek jokes. Here are some of the best moments, according to the internet:
1.
BEHDJDJDJ GIRL TAKE THE FAWKING HELMET OFF THIS YO HOMELAND… https://t.co/wbIpN5en0N— j a d a (@jadawadas) February 12, 2024
2.
i don’t care what happens in the game because now i know that spongebob is pro union and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/B44QSiT8fv— april 🌻 (@aprilreads414) February 12, 2024
3.
WHAT IS HAPPENING ON NICKELODEON HELPPP😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V9yH6w92Mu— mir🍀 (@cloverrblooms) February 12, 2024
4.
Nickelodeon covering the Super Bowl is something else pic.twitter.com/bO77ZUmj7S— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 12, 2024
5.
NICKELODEON YOU NEED TO BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/kw4gfsZ0Cm— in my wallows 3 era (@picturesofpoets) February 12, 2024
6.
Nickelodeon got me in tears for this 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kUeoyo9qYN— Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) February 12, 2024
7.
WHO AT NICKELODEON LET THIS SLIDE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zj1SoezU1v— Jose Escobar (@Jose__Bruhh) February 12, 2024
8.
The Nickelodeon Super Bowl rocks lmao. 49ers dropped a pass and a banner popped up on the screen that said FIRMLY GRASP IT❗️— rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) February 12, 2024
9.
Nickelodeon’s broadcast 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N752ALKCR5— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 12, 2024
10.
Nickelodeon explaining the Usher halftime show: “This is the song that your mom was dancing to when she met your dad.”— Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 12, 2024
11.
The game-winning TD on the— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024
Nickelodeon broadcast with SpongeBob and Patrick 😂pic.twitter.com/J6vVlRL2fc https://t.co/krjMlOkzLI
12.
Bro watching the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon is a fever dream. Only SpongeBob would make a 25 joke about Leonardo DeCaprio 😭 pic.twitter.com/FUoFxvfM24— ButterIsPro (@ButterIsPro) February 12, 2024
13.
this nickelodeon broadcast is the best thing to happen ever pic.twitter.com/AegdY0i35O— erin !! (@ErinUlti) February 12, 2024
14.
Nickelodeon got Plankton crop dusting the field 😭 pic.twitter.com/fMdP9WNedr— lex (@nhllex) February 12, 2024
15.
Nickelodeon’s #SuperBowl broadcast has Dora the Explorer explaining football rules.— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/5fXLO6V7aC
16.
SpongeBob and Patrick commentating the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon is something I didn’t think would be hilarious. Spongebob: ‘The score is 3 and 0. 3 is my IQ and 0 is Patrick’s’ pic.twitter.com/TMgOr05twv— JetSetHan 🔜 Katsucon (@JetSetHan) February 12, 2024
17.
Y’all Nickelodeon was out of pocket with this one!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oYHJS6Lsdd— Papi Gio 🅱🐝🇵🇸 (@PapiGioEatsAss) February 12, 2024
18.
The Nickelodeon broadcast remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/ol0JzU59QL— MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) February 11, 2024
19.
The Nickelodeon Super Bowl has been insane pic.twitter.com/C4B7zH1Nat— Cole Adams (@coleadamss) February 12, 2024
20.
Of course a Nickelodeon Super Bowl broadcast has slime cannons. pic.twitter.com/MJt5eeLzO2— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024
21.
I need Nickelodeon to do a companion broadcast on election night. Patrick from SpongeBob explaining the electoral college and slime being dumped on the losing candidate during their concession speech— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 12, 2024