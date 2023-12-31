I don't know if it's the holiday season, but my emotions are all over the place. So, whenever I need to feel something, I run right over to the "BeforeNAfterAdoption" subreddit where families are encouraged to share photos of their rescued animals. Here are pets whose lives have been forever changed by a good home:
1.Little Musia here was found in -20-degree weather after her owner passed away.
Luckily, a foster mom found her, took her to a vet, and successfully placed her in a new home.
2.Daisy was brought home from the shelter with a cone.
Now she's living near a field of flowers.
3.While in the shelter, this little guy had a hard time due to his feline infectious peritonitis diagnosis.
Now he's completely cured!
4.Chichi was originally malnourished.
Now he's thriving!
5.Lola, a blind pup, was scared upon meeting her new owners.
But now she's traveling the world.
6.Kenai was a very skinny boy.
Now he's well-fed and taken care of.
7.Tater was found with sunburnt skin, rummaging through his future family's backyard.
Now that whole yard is his.
8.Koda's coat was in desperate need of attention when he was found.
Now it's luxurious.
9.This little pup was found under a house.
Now he lives with a family.
10.This cat was found abandoned in a warehouse.
And look at her now!
11.This hen's feathers needed some TLC.
Now she's got that and a few friends.
12.This little girl was found in the street, and vets learned she had worms.
Now she couldn't be better.
13.Luna was a stray.
Now she's a very spoiled house pet.
14.Kit Kat started off being very cautious.
Now she's a sweet, little thing.
15.Toothless had one of our most dramatic transformations.
All he needed was grooming and a bit of love.
16.Miss Tallulah Beans was only three-fourths of a pound when her new family found her.
Now she's a healthy 3.3 pounds.
17.Cosmo was a skinny stray from Detroit.
Look at that little face!
18.This little one was welcomed with open arms.
And even got a sibling as well.
19.This little girl was in need of a haircut.
And now she's all new.
20.Persik was in need of rescue.
And now he belongs to a large, loving family.
21.And finally, this fella was found with very matted hair.
Now, his family says neighbors ask if he's the same dog who they welcomed years ago.