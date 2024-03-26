Early this morning, a container cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, resulting in the structure's collapse.
According to James Wallace, fire chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, two people have been rescued from the water — one of whom is in "very serious condition" and being treated at a local trauma center. Rescue efforts are currently searching the water's surface, below the water, and on the cargo ship for upwards of seven people presumably unaccounted for.
Baltimore City's mayor Brandon Scott declared a State of Emergency in the city to deploy needed resources, but a moment during a press conference has collectively caught the nation's attention in regards to the young politician.
Immediately, Mayor Scott responds: "We shouldn't even be having that discussion right now. The discussion right now should be about the people, the souls, the lives that we're trying to save."
"There will be a time to discuss about a bridge and how we get a bridge back up, but right now there are people in the water that we have to get out. And that's the only thing that we should be talking about," he concluded.