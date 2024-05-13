Those who believe Top is wrong also think he should sit down and consider why he views being a househusband as emasculating. Is there some latent misogyny peaking through?

"I think you need to reevaluate why you think being a househusband is emasculating or devalues your work," an anonymous user wrote. "You must think that it makes you 'lesser,' but why?... Do you think less of the women who do that job? So many women have given up everything, their careers, financial freedom, and lives to fulfill this role. Why is it OK for them to make that sacrifice but shameful for you? You ARE a househusband. Get over it and think about what that means instead of what other men have told you to believe."