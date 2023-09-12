People Are Dragging This Guy Who Complained About Having To Help His Roommate During Her Pregnancy Because He Left Out A KEY Detail

People seriously couldn't fathom someone treating their wife this way, especially when they're expecting.

"It is your responsibility to care for your wife, especially in such a difficult time. Pregnancy is very different from person to person. Your wife is already being sick most of the time, and you expect her to clean up her vomit? ... I understand that it is a hard time for you, too. But trust me, it is harder for her. The early stages of a pregnancy can be more difficult than the later ones for some women, especially with sickness and mood swings and fatigue," u/EryThrozyt1210 said.