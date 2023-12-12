"You Have No Excuse": People Are Ripping Into This Guy Who Thinks His Girlfriend Should Have Cleaned Up Before His Parents' Arrival

"I work in marketing, so my job is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. My girlfriend works in the fire brigade so she works rotating shifts and not just business hours on weekdays like myself. She worked until the Thursday night before my parents came to stay. She was off work on Friday, but even though she knew my parents were coming to stay, she didn't tidy up or prepare."

"I was embarrassed once mum started bringing it up. And now my girlfriend is angry with me for not defending her to my mum and has went to stay with her aunt and is not talking to me. She says that I didn't notice anything was wrong until my mum kept pointing it out to her. Then I should have defended her to my mum and also not let her take all the blame."

