I'm Literally Crying While Scrolling Through These Before And After Pics Of 26 Rescued Pets

Whenever I need to feel something, I run right over to the BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit where families are encouraged to share photos of their rescued animals. If you're like me and need a little warmth in your heart, here are pets whose lives have been forever changed by a good home:
1.Before: Milly was found abandoned, left to guard a deserted sand quarry in -40-degree weather.
After: Now her only job is to receive endless cuddles.
Before and after:
2.Before: This little lady was in need of medical attention.
After: Now she's thriving.
Before and after:
3.Before: This dog was found darting in and out of traffic.
After: Now they're being well taken care of.
Before and after:
4.Before: Lewa was very nervous to be around people after she was rescued.
After: Now she couldn't be more comfortable with her new family.
Before and after:
5.Before: Anka was also shy at first.
After: But now look at her!
Before and after:
After: Now he's all better!
7.Before: Lena's owner says she feels as if the cat distribution center chose her when she stumbled upon the kitty.
After: Now she's been saved from the street.
Before and after:
8.Before: Wesley was rescued from a kill shelter.
After: "I'm glad I saved him," his owner says.
Before and after:
9.Before: This is Little. She was found with an ear infection, eye infection, worms, a lot of fleas, and burns on her paws from the concrete.
After: Now she's the sweetest thing.
Before and after:
10.Before: This picture is honestly just heartbreaking.
After: My heart is pieced back together.
Before and after:
11.Before: This cat was very thin.
After: Now they're a healthy babe.
Before and after:
12.Before: Here's a photo of Chester from the shelter.
After: And here he is now.
Before and after:
13.Before: This one was 3.5 pounds when she was first rescued.
After: Now she's doubled her weight and appearing healthy.
Before and after:
14.Before: Sunny's family was initially searching for a baby dog to adopt, but they instantly fell in love with her instead.
After: And it was the best decision ever!
Before and after:
15.Before: This is Totoro, who used to be severely infected with mange.
After: And this is him now!
Before and after:
16.Before: This pup was in need of a little TLC.
After: And they got it!
Before and after:
17.Before: This pup was in need of a re-do.
After: And their fur thanks them for it.
Before and after:
18.Before: This kitty was found in an abandoned barn amongst a litter. She was the weakest one and clearly in need of medical help.
After: So her new family provided everything she needed.
Before and after:
19.Before: This is Odin on the day he was brought home.
After: And here he is now.
Before and after:
20.Before: This foster cat was severely underweight.
After: Now she's as healthy as can be.
Before and after:
21.Before: This pup had seen better days.
After: But here he is leaving the shelter.
Before and after:
22.Before: This is Ozzy. Their owner originally intended to catch, neuter, and release him.
After: But they bonded, and now Ozzy has a permanent home.
Before and after:
23.Before: This is 2.5 years ago when Callie was covered in mange.
After: And this is Callie now.
Before and after:
24.Before: Here are these two siblings on their adoption day.
After: And here they are now.
Before and after:
25.Before: Elsa was found in a ditch with a broken leg, a broken jaw, and a large abscess in her neck.
After: Six months later, she looks like a completely different dog.
Before and after:
26.Before: And if you've made it this far, here's a bonus rescue! This sweet calf.
After: He was rescued from a farm, and given medical treatment and love.