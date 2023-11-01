    16 DIY Home Improvement Projects That Went So, So, So, So, So, So, So Wrong

    Using leg hair as a seat warmer is absolutely unhinged.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I, like many others, love to save money, so I try to fix things around the house myself. Do I know how to use a saw? Absolutely not. Have I tried to use a saw before, anyway? Absolutely. But, as a fellow amateur DIY-er, I admit that we sometimes need to recognize our limits, and that reigns true for these 16 do-it-yourselfers.

    1. This person tried to build a fancy glass staircase and opted for a cut-up ladder and acrylic:

    the ladder leading to the acrylic short platform
    Reddit: Coneskater / Via reddit.com

    2. This tile job doesn't even slightly line up right:

    tiles put on haphazardly
    Reddit: Machinefun / Via reddit.com

    3. This woodsy bathroom filled with rocks, cork, and tree stumps:

    the floor of the bathroom is rocks
    Reddit: fakeaccount572 / Via reddit.com

    4. This attempt at fixing a broken fence:

    a wood plank in between the fence as a fix
    Reddit: OnetB / Via reddit.com

    5. This door handle that doesn't turn:

    door handle is a lego build
    Reddit: TurtleMaster472463 / Via reddit.com

    6. This door that probably leads to Wonderland:

    door extends to the ceiling
    Reddit: Zoteku / Via reddit.com

    7. This porch swing that looks like a deconstructed shopping cart:

    it&#x27;s a wire swing in the same vain as a shopping cart
    Reddit: rascarcapak13 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who attempted to hang a toilet paper holder but gave up after nine attempts and bought a standing one instead:

    the holes on the wall
    Reddit: Noworknoeat / Via reddit.com

    9. This tiled outdoor staircase:

    top of the stairs are tiled and the rest is exposing the cement
    Reddit: throwawayhyperbeam / Via reddit.com

    10. This toilet seat warmer made out of leg hair:

    actual human hair shaved off and glued onto the seat
    Reddit: reillyfitz / Via reddit.com

    11. This "shower" head:

    shower head is a faucet
    Reddit: mutantbabysnort / Via reddit.com

    12. This...honestly I'm not sure. It looks like it's supposed to be a heat and air unit but it also looks like a toaster:

    a track of wires in the wall going to the wall unit
    Reddit: BidEiden / Via reddit.com

    13. This failed light switch installation:

    the outlets have a cutout through the door frame
    Reddit: dangernoodle18 / Via reddit.com

    14. This walkway of nipple lights:

    hallway up the stairs has a lights that look like boobs
    Reddit: Kattivakk / Via reddit.com

    15. This ramp that was meant to be wheelchair accessible but then quickly lost its intended purpose with the addition of stairs:

    the ramp is raised from the street with no one to access
    Reddit: CinemaslaveJoe / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, these bark-inspired cabinets:

    wood panels as the doors
    Reddit: Maleficent_Sock_ / Via reddit.com