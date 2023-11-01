16 DIY Home Improvement Projects That Went So, So, So, So, So, So, So Wrong

I, like many others, love to save money, so I try to fix things around the house myself. Do I know how to use a saw? Absolutely not. Have I tried to use a saw before, anyway? Absolutely. But, as a fellow amateur DIY-er, I admit that we sometimes need to recognize our limits, and that reigns true for these 16 do-it-yourselfers.
1.This person tried to build a fancy glass staircase and opted for a cut-up ladder and acrylic:
2.This tile job doesn't even slightly line up right:
3.This woodsy bathroom filled with rocks, cork, and tree stumps:
4.This attempt at fixing a broken fence:
5.This door handle that doesn't turn:
6.This door that probably leads to Wonderland:
7.This porch swing that looks like a deconstructed shopping cart:
8.This person who attempted to hang a toilet paper holder but gave up after nine attempts and bought a standing one instead:
9.This tiled outdoor staircase:
10.This toilet seat warmer made out of leg hair:
11.This "shower" head:
12.This...honestly I'm not sure. It looks like it's supposed to be a heat and air unit but it also looks like a toaster:
13.This failed light switch installation:
14.This walkway of nipple lights:
15.This ramp that was meant to be wheelchair accessible but then quickly lost its intended purpose with the addition of stairs: