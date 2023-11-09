Get Ready For Some Christmas Magic: Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot Is Back With An Exciting New Adventure

The festive countdown is finally on, and we all know the best way to get into the seasonal spirit is with a great Christmas advert.
Well, for Christmas 2023 our pal Kevin the Carrot is back for a big festive Aldi adventure!
In true seasonal spirit, the eccentric William Conker is giving five lucky winners a look into the many delicious wonders that lie within his Christmas factory.
Behind the gates is a world of festive imagination, a menagerie of big celebration and Christmassy innovation...
...with William's trusted minions, the Plumty Dumptys, hard at work preparing an assortment of tasty treats, from potatoes to pies and everything in between!
But not everyone's in the spirit. The Greedy Gluttonous Grape tries to sneak a sip of gravy and ends up going for a dip.
The Sulky, Sour Rhubarb has her bubble burst.
The Spoilt Little Sprout learns a hard lesson about making demands.
And the Mischievous Kiwi gets way more chocolate than he bargained for!
Kevin the Carrot's the only one who understands what Christmas is all about:
Impressing William so much that he's presented with the cheese to the factory!
And luckily for everyone, Kevin's all about sharing the love!
Are you like Kevin, or are you more of a greedy grape? Find out which festive character you are here!