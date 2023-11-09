Skip To Content
Get Ready For Some Christmas Magic: Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot Is Back With An Exciting New Adventure

Step into William Conker's menagerie of big celebration and festive innovation.

Aldi UK
by Aldi UK

Brand Publisher

The festive countdown is finally on, and we all know the best way to get into the seasonal spirit is with a great Christmas advert.

Aldi

Well, for Christmas 2023 our pal Kevin the Carrot is back for a big festive Aldi adventure!

Aldi

In true seasonal spirit, the eccentric William Conker is giving five lucky winners a look into the many delicious wonders that lie within his Christmas factory.

Aldi

Behind the gates is a world of festive imagination, a menagerie of big celebration and Christmassy innovation...

Aldi

And no, those epic Ganache Pinecones, the Specially Selected Decorated Milk Chocolate Christmas Tree, and the delicious Caramelised Apple Crumble Mince Pies aren't just a figment of William Conker's imagination — they're all available at Aldi this Christmas!

...with William's trusted minions, the Plumty Dumptys, hard at work preparing an assortment of tasty treats, from potatoes to pies and everything in between!

Aldi

But not everyone's in the spirit. The Greedy Gluttonous Grape tries to sneak a sip of gravy and ends up going for a dip.

Aldi

The Sulky, Sour Rhubarb has her bubble burst.

Aldi

The Spoilt Little Sprout learns a hard lesson about making demands.

Aldi

And the Mischievous Kiwi gets way more chocolate than he bargained for!

Aldi

Hands up if you'd also like to be stamped into this Millionaire's Bauble dessert.

Kevin the Carrot's the only one who understands what Christmas is all about:

Aldi

You best believe those gifts Kevin is giving out are Aldi Specialbuys.

Impressing William so much that he's presented with the cheese to the factory!

Aldi

Is anyone else distracted by the sight of that delicious Fresh Whole Turkey or the flaming 18-Month Matured Christmas Pudding?

And luckily for everyone, Kevin's all about sharing the love!

Aldi

Are you like Kevin, or are you more of a greedy grape? Find out which festive character you are here!

