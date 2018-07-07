This Is What The EU Really Thinks About Theresa May’s New Brexit Plan

Publicly, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has cautiously welcomed a UK government paper agreed by ministers after a Cabinet away day on Friday, setting out Theresa May’s proposals for the future UK–EU relationship.



But, privately, the 27 EU leaders have already been informed by Brussels that May’s plans would cross red lines the leaders set out in the EU’s negotiating position, BuzzFeed News can reveal.



The EU27’s initial assessment, the details of which have been seen by BuzzFeed News, is that proposals included in the paper – such as remaining in the single market for goods without the single market’s other freedoms (people, services, and capital), and a clear legal oversight mechanism – are unacceptable.

Brussels also feels that May’s new customs proposal, which would see Britain collect duties on behalf of the EU, looks a lot like the customs partnership they have already rejected, according to the assessment.

A pledge by the UK to not let standards on the environment, climate change, social, employment, and consumer protection fall below their current levels, is welcome by Brussels, but EU capitals have been warned that it requires further detailed assessment.

After a 12-hour meeting on Friday at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, UK ministers agreed to sign up to a plan to create a free trade area based on a "common rule book". They also supported the phased introduction of “a new Facilitated Customs Arrangement” that would see the creation of a combined customs territory between the UK and the EU.

The proposals amount to a significant softening of how the government envisions Brexit. Downing Street said the proposals marked a "substantial evolution" in the UK's position, according to the BBC.

The UK shared the plans with EU capitals about 40 minutes before they were made public.

It is understood that the EU’s concerns will not be immediately aired publicly. A source who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity said the question for the 27 leaders was not whether to shoot down May’s proposals, but when.

EU leaders have yet to agree when that time will come.

On Twitter, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney echoed the cautious public welcome for the UK document, which he said "needs and deserves detailed consideration".