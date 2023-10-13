18. "I planned a solo two-week, expensive trip from the US to visit friends in Australia. Last minute, another mutual friend wanted to come with me. I never thought to ask anyone because of the price, but I was thrilled to have a travel buddy! I soon realized that she didn't care about seeing any sights, or even ENJOYING anything. It'd be noon or 1 p.m. and I'd say, 'So what do you want to do for lunch?' And she'd say, 'I don't really need to eat.' Well, I DID. So I'd find a place, and she'd just go for a walk while I sat and ordered food. This happened for multiple meals. She'd just eat a granola bar from her purse randomly during the day."

"When I would suggest something cultural or interesting to do, her response was, 'If you want.' Then I'd say, 'Well, I'm happy to do what you want...?' And she'd just shrug. So I would pick what I wanted, and she'd walk around silently. I never saw her smile or enjoy herself. To this day, I'm not even sure why she wanted to go! I essentially DID travel solo — but had to worry about someone else and feeling weirdly guilty the whole time! 0/10 — would not recommend."



—Anonymous

