I'm Still Chuckling At These 31 Funny Tweets From The Week, And You Will Too
Welcome. Thanksgiving break is over, but there are still plentyyyy of memes to enjoy. Personally, I think the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's is *peak* joke time. It's the classic end-of-the-year slump — vacations are to be had and memes are to be made. Anyway, let's get right into it!
1.
my aunt said she was thankful for the best family in the world and I said “when are they coming?” and it MURDERED— Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) November 23, 2023
2.
i was informed that someone at a birthday party last weekend let my 4 year old try soda for the first time (it was sprite) and when he tasted it he said "wow that is really zigzaggy"— call me Morticia 🖤🌙🦇❄️ (@MortytheRN) November 22, 2023
3.
Good morning my mom has pre-9/11 ground sage pic.twitter.com/ejUcao3818— Ryan 🏳️🌈 (@ryanwmscreative) November 23, 2023
4.
can they sit tf down and finish my toes instead of being messy 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S49wBEdSUE— marii (@Mariimarie12) November 25, 2023
5.
Sad day. My exes credit card that was linked in my Starbucks app has finally expired. I had a good run, nearly a year of free coffee. RIP.— Holly | Kidney Bean Queen (@HollyBiology) November 26, 2023
6.
bro if you don’t hurry yo ass up and get on the polar express https://t.co/e9M7d5ohLG— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 26, 2023
7.
8.
Burgers used to be called 'plain' and 'cheese'. Now they're called 'dirty mother clucker finger blaster' and 'The Whore'— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 21, 2023
9.
when i play the sims 4 on my macbook pic.twitter.com/lT7OzTocZl— i like food (@messedupfoods) November 21, 2023
10.
Rihanna at F1. Same energy pic.twitter.com/11W0wenkzx— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) November 21, 2023
11.
Normalize sending memes to stay in touch cuz i ain’t got shit to say pic.twitter.com/gnDBLlr4IM— Drebae (@Drebae_) November 22, 2023
12.
to those people out there with 2 jobs how much does clocking into that second shift make u wish u never existed— hubert plant emoji (@postedinthecrib) November 25, 2023
13.
Everyone wants a bf like Timothee chalamet until it’s time to change a tire— Des (@dandysm0tt) November 24, 2023
14.
discovered a buddy from college gaslit himself into loving running by applying a nicotine patch everytime he ran, and only when he ran— Will Manidis (@WillManidis) November 26, 2023
on his fifth marathon
15.
my aunt said my little cousin couldn’t watch his ipad during thanksgiving dinner and he threw this pie at the floor 😭 pic.twitter.com/ANT2LM9nMv— Alex (@hannahtheebaker) November 23, 2023
16.
turkey going to the renaissance tour?! https://t.co/wITYz4AoO5— zae (@itszaeok) November 24, 2023
17.
podcasts where you can tell they all hate each other but can't quit because it's too successful are the best— vo (@vanillaopinions) November 25, 2023
18.
They got Ice Spice omg ! https://t.co/8wcgArZuZF— georges (@_pure_444) November 21, 2023
19.
y'all ever be laying in bed and just start doing this pic.twitter.com/e9E5tHm9Rw— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 22, 2023
20.
mom uncovered an ancient relic today: my middle school ipod that i had engraved with my name and “district 12” 😭 pic.twitter.com/FSqa0GFC6a— lauren 🎬 (@laurenjcoates) November 25, 2023
21.
my roommate just sent this photo to our landlord to inform them of the ceiling leaking.... pic.twitter.com/EPeTMVyyRR— sage (@unholyseraphim) November 22, 2023
22.
yum!! pic.twitter.com/jkJd1EmXdY— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) November 24, 2023
23.
Beer kills brain cells? Yes - And I am using it to prune my brain. Too many dumb thoughts, let us trim it like a bonsai. What new beautiful thoughts will sprout, will blossom after these five miller high lifes…— Benny Feldman (@Feldfrog) November 25, 2023
24.
love going to bed with a new, good daydream scenario fresh in my mind. like exactly girl, movie night!— YANA 🫀 (@otgyana) November 25, 2023
25.
26.
Lana Del Rey album titles: https://t.co/y3PwTZcKI5— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) November 25, 2023
27.
this is sooo cute i wish fathers were real https://t.co/hJxpzsISY3— mariana (@pastapilled) November 25, 2023
28.
Elon has lost his wife, his kids, 40 billion dollars, and his space ship crashed. It’s like a genre of country music that doesn’t even exist yet— zach reinert (@zachreinert0) November 22, 2023
29.
pleased to see the twitter office fridges have found a loving home pic.twitter.com/2yidlaEPC2— Neall (@neallseth) November 26, 2023
30.
Having a goofy ass mama gotta be terrifying.. https://t.co/uuVPPuflIp— Darnell (@Consistent__D) November 25, 2023