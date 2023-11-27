Skip To Content
    I'm Still Chuckling At These 31 Funny Tweets From The Week, And You Will Too

    "Elon has lost his wife, his kids, $40 billion dollars, and his space ship crashed. It’s like a genre of country music that doesn’t even exist yet."

    Alana Valko
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome. Thanksgiving break is over, but there are still plentyyyy of memes to enjoy. Personally, I think the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's is *peak* joke time. It's the classic end-of-the-year slump — vacations are to be had and memes are to be made. Anyway, let's get right into it!

    1.

    Twitter: @zzdoublezz

    2.

    Twitter: @MortytheRN

    3.

    Twitter: @ryanwmscreative

    4.

    Twitter: @Mariimarie12

    5.

    Twitter: @HollyBiology

    6.

    Twitter: @ayeejuju

    7.

    @crulge

    8.

    Twitter: @Sayers33

    9.

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    10.

    Twitter: @ScrewderiaF1

    11.

    Twitter: @Drebae_

    12.

    Twitter: @postedinthecrib

    13.

    Twitter: @dandysm0tt

    14.

    Twitter: @WillManidis

    15.

    Twitter: @hannahtheebaker

    16.

    Twitter: @itszaeok

    17.

    Twitter: @vanillaopinions

    18.

    OnlyMaker / Via onlymaker.com

    19.

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    20.

    Twitter: @laurenjcoates

    21.

    Twitter: @unholyseraphim

    22.

    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    23.

    Twitter: @Feldfrog

    24.

    Twitter: @otgyana

    25.

    Sam and Carly on iCarly in wacky outfits
    Nickelodeon / @itgirlposts / Via Twitter: @itgirlposts

    26.

    Twitter: @bklynb4by

    27.

    @francesca.scorsese / Via instagram.com

    28.

    Twitter: @zachreinert0

    29.

    Twitter: @neallseth

    30.

    Twitter: @Consistent__D